Heading 3
Stranger Things: Surprising Facts
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Netflix
Before Stranger Things, the show's title was supposed to be Montauk, but the showrunners changed the name after they changed the show's location
Original Name
Image: Getty Images
Showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly that they auditioned as many as 906 boys and 307 girls for the show before finalising their cast
Auditions
Image: Getty Images
Gaten Matarazzo's audition tape left the Duffer brothers impressed immediately and they told New York Times they knew he would be on the show 100 percent
Gaten Matarazzo
Image: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown who stars as Eleven was discovered by Stephen King who loved her work on the British show Intruders
Millie Bobby Brown
Image: Netflix
Season 4 of Stranger Things released its first volume in May and the second volume will release in July. The season took two years to film
Season 4
Image: Getty Images
According to Ross Duffer, Steve's character on the show was supposed to be a "douchebag", but Joe Keery's act made him a charming character
Steve Harrington
Image: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown was given the example of Charlize Theron's look from Mad Max: Fury Road when they cut her hair for Stranger Things
Eleven's Hair
Image: Getty Images
Winona Ryder who plays Joyce Byers on the show needed a lot of convincing to come on board in a meeting that lasted over four hours
Winona Ryder
Image: Netflix
It has been revealed by Duffer Brothers that Season 5 will be the final season of the series although there's a possibility of spin-offs
Final Season
Image: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she had almost quit acting before landing up with the role of Eleven in Stranger Things
Quit Acting
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Khloe Kardashian's relationship quotes