​​Stranger Things: Surprising Facts

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Netflix

Before Stranger Things, the show's title was supposed to be Montauk, but the showrunners changed the name after they changed the show's location

Original Name

Image: Getty Images

Showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly that they auditioned as many as 906 boys and 307 girls for the show before finalising their cast

Auditions

Image: Getty Images

Gaten Matarazzo's audition tape left the Duffer brothers impressed immediately and they told New York Times they knew he would be on the show 100 percent

Gaten Matarazzo

Image: Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown who stars as Eleven was discovered by Stephen King who loved her work on the British show Intruders

Millie Bobby Brown

Image: Netflix 

Season 4 of Stranger Things released its first volume in May and the second volume will release in July. The season took two years to film

Season 4

Image: Getty Images

According to Ross Duffer, Steve's character on the show was supposed to be a "douchebag", but Joe Keery's act made him a charming character

Steve Harrington

Image: Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown was given the example of Charlize Theron's look from Mad Max: Fury Road when they cut her hair for Stranger Things

Eleven's Hair

Image: Getty Images

Winona Ryder who plays Joyce Byers on the show needed a lot of convincing to come on board in a meeting that lasted over four hours

Winona Ryder

Image: Netflix

It has been revealed by Duffer Brothers that Season 5 will be the final season of the series although there's a possibility of spin-offs

Final Season

Image: Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she had almost quit acting before landing up with the role of Eleven in Stranger Things

Quit Acting

