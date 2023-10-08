Heading 3

Ayushi Saxena

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 08, 2023

Stray Kids' 5-STAR album: Highlights

Stray Kids is an eight-member K-pop group under JYP Entertainment. They made their official debut in 2018

Image: JYP Entertainment

About Stray Kids'

Stray Kids released 5-STAR, their third Korean language studio album in June 2023 with title track S-Class. The album is a bop

Image: JYP Entertainment

About Stray Kids' album
5-STAR

S-Class is the title track from 5-STAR. It is a hip hop genre song and also has a music video. The song is composed by 3RACHA

Title track for Stray Kids'
5-STAR 

Image: JYP Entertainment

5-STAR has a total of 12 tracks. Hall of Fame, S-Class, Item, Super Bowl, Topline (feat. Tiger JK), DLC and more

Tracks of 5-STAR by Stray Kids - Part 1

Image: JYP Entertainment

Continuing it has, Get Lit, Collision, FNF, Youtiful, The Sound and Mixtape: Time Out on the album 5-STAR

Tracks of 5-STAR by Stray Kids - Part 2

Image: JYP Entertainment

5-STAR focuses on the group's confidence and uniqueness. Based on their growth a d identity it honors the goals and aspiration Stray Kids carry

Message delivered by 5-STAR album

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids made their red carpet debut for the award show. They also performed their title track 5-STAR on the 2023 MTV VMA stage

Stray Kids' debut at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids wont the Best K-pop Award for title track S-Class at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards 

Stray Kids win at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Image: JYP Entertainment

Legendary Korean rapper Tiger JK features on Stray Kids' track TOPLINE from the album 5-STAR and it is seen as a big deal for the group

Appearance of legendary Korean rapper, Tiger JK

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids will release a new album titled ROCK-STAR on November 10 at 2 PM KST. Prologue teaser clip has been released 

Next album by Stray Kids

Image: JYP Entertainment

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here