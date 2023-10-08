Heading 3
Ayushi Saxena
Entertainment
OCTOBER 08, 2023
Stray Kids' 5-STAR album: Highlights
Stray Kids is an eight-member K-pop group under JYP Entertainment. They made their official debut in 2018
Image: JYP Entertainment
About Stray Kids'
Stray Kids released 5-STAR, their third Korean language studio album in June 2023 with title track S-Class. The album is a bop
Image: JYP Entertainment
About Stray Kids' album
5-STAR
S-Class is the title track from 5-STAR. It is a hip hop genre song and also has a music video. The song is composed by 3RACHA
Title track for Stray Kids'
5-STAR
Image: JYP Entertainment
5-STAR has a total of 12 tracks. Hall of Fame, S-Class, Item, Super Bowl, Topline (feat. Tiger JK), DLC and more
Tracks of 5-STAR by Stray Kids - Part 1
Image: JYP Entertainment
Continuing it has, Get Lit, Collision, FNF, Youtiful, The Sound and Mixtape: Time Out on the album 5-STAR
Tracks of 5-STAR by Stray Kids - Part 2
Image: JYP Entertainment
5-STAR focuses on the group's confidence and uniqueness. Based on their growth a d identity it honors the goals and aspiration Stray Kids carry
Message delivered by 5-STAR album
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids made their red carpet debut for the award show. They also performed their title track 5-STAR on the 2023 MTV VMA stage
Stray Kids' debut at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids wont the Best K-pop Award for title track S-Class at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
Stray Kids win at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Image: JYP Entertainment
Legendary Korean rapper Tiger JK features on Stray Kids' track TOPLINE from the album 5-STAR and it is seen as a big deal for the group
Appearance of legendary Korean rapper, Tiger JK
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids will release a new album titled ROCK-STAR on November 10 at 2 PM KST. Prologue teaser clip has been released
Next album by Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment
