Stray Kids’ must-listen 10 songs

Forget the world, and become the maniac you are, let out your real self, and don’t care about the world. The song Maniac by Stray Kids is about this same feeling. The song is an amazing electric-pop track
Maniac
LALALALA by Stray Kids is the lead single of their Rock Star album, a powerful noise pop track with guitar and drum base. It will get you moving anytime, anywhere
LALALALA
CASE 143 by Stray Kids is the charming single from their EP MAXIDENT. 143 means I love you, the song sings of the unstoppable attraction one feels to someone but can’t express so instead just say 143
CASE 143
S-Class by Stray Kids exudes style and power, declaring they are the best of the best, with retro hip-hop and electro-pop bases it becomes an unmissable track
S-Class
God’s Menu by Stray Kids, a trap and pop track with hip-hop raps, is like the menu that highlights Stray Kids and their musical prowess, one of the most iconic SKZ tracks ever
God’s Menu
Charmer is a hop-hop song with saucy raps and an innovative instrumental base and sounds, it also features a snake charmer's flute sound and the most captivating hook
Charmer
Thunderous
Stray Kids are known for their iconic noisy style, Thunderous follows the same, a slap back at those haters who don’t respect SKZ, laced with Korean traditional musical instruments, car horns and others
Back Door with a noisy electro-pop, and synth style is an SKZ song all in all, with powerful raps and vocals that string it all in one, with festival-like sounds and door effects, a banger
Back Door
Stray Kids’ collab with the legend Tiger JK with an addictive hook is the most power-injecting track, a high noise hip-hop track decorated with Tiger JK’s rap truly a must-not-miss
TOPLINE (feat. Tiger JK)
Social Path features the famous Japanese singer LiSA, a rock track with melodic vocals and a guitar and percussion base, the song will get your blood moving, a perfect rocking statement-making song