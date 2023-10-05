Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
05 OCTOBER, 2023
Stree 2-Chhaava: Maddock Films' slate
The social-comedy starring Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur is all set to release in theaters on Oct 27, 2023
Image: Radhika Madan's Instagram
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer untitled romantic drama is scheduled to release on Feb 9, 2024 in theaters
Shahid-Kriti Film
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Dinesh Vijan is expanding the Horror comedy universe with Munjya starring Sharvari Wagh in the lead role. The movie is releasing in theaters on March 29, 2024
Munjya
Image: Sharvari's Instagram
John Abraham’s starrer Tehran is based on a true story. The movie is announced to release on Apr 26, 2024, in theaters
Tehran
Image: IMDb
Further, Dinesh Vijan will be back with the sequel of Stree. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer Stree 2 is releasing on Aug 30, 2024, in theaters
Stree 2
Video: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force is all set to release in theaters on Oct 2, 2024. It is based on India's first air strike
Sky Force
Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Madanna starrer period war-drama, Chhaava is releasing on December 6, 2024. It is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj
Chhaava
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra starrer Ekkis is scheduled to release on January 10, 2024, in theaters. The movie is the biopic of PVC awardee Arun Khetarpal
Ekkis
Image: Maddock Films' Twitter
Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha starrer Vampires Of Vijaynagar (VOV) will extend the horror-comedy universe further. It will be released on February 14, 2025
Vampires Of Vijaynagar
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram
Ibrahim Ali Khan's second film after his debut project, Sarjameen, will be a Kunal Deshmukh-directed love story. Titled Diler, the movie is scheduled to release on April 10, 2025
Diler
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
