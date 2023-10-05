Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

05 OCTOBER, 2023

Stree 2-Chhaava: Maddock Films' slate

The social-comedy starring Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur is all set to release in theaters on Oct 27, 2023

Happy Teachers' Day

Image: Radhika Madan's Instagram 

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer untitled romantic drama is scheduled to release on Feb 9, 2024 in theaters

Shahid-Kriti Film

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

Dinesh Vijan is expanding the Horror comedy universe with Munjya starring Sharvari Wagh in the lead role. The movie is releasing in theaters on March 29, 2024

Munjya

Image: Sharvari's Instagram 

John Abraham’s starrer Tehran is based on a true story. The movie is announced to release on Apr 26, 2024, in theaters

Tehran

Image: IMDb 

Further, Dinesh Vijan will be back with the sequel of Stree. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer Stree 2 is releasing on Aug 30, 2024, in theaters 

Stree 2

Video: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force is all set to release in theaters on Oct 2, 2024. It is based on India's first air strike

Sky Force

Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Madanna starrer period war-drama, Chhaava is releasing on December 6, 2024. It is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj 

Chhaava

Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram 

Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra starrer Ekkis is scheduled to release on January 10, 2024, in theaters. The movie is the biopic of PVC awardee Arun Khetarpal 

Ekkis

Image: Maddock Films' Twitter 

Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha starrer Vampires Of Vijaynagar (VOV) will extend the horror-comedy universe further. It will be released on February 14, 2025

Vampires Of Vijaynagar

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan's second film after his debut project, Sarjameen, will be a Kunal Deshmukh-directed love story. Titled Diler, the movie is scheduled to release on April 10, 2025

Diler

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here