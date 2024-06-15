Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 15, 2024

Stree 2 set for mega clash this August 


Stree 2 is one of the biggest Horror-comedy of Hindi cinema. The sequel of the 2018 movie is ready to giggle you this August 

Stree 2

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Video: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

Earlier scheduled for August 31 release, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 is now preponed to August 15 

 New Release Date 

Stree 2 won't get a clear path at the box office. It will face a massive clash with two big Hindi movies - Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa

Image: IMDB

Big Clash

A comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu in the lead. The movie is set for a release on August 15 

Khel Khel Mein 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

An action-thriller starring John Abraham and Sharvari in the lead roles. Directed by Nikhil Advani, Vedaa is also releasing on the same weekend 

 Vedaa 

Image: IMDB

Although the makers of Tamil movie Thangalaan are yet to take a call reports suggest that the Chiyaan Vikram starrer is aiming for Independence Day weekend release 

Thangalaan

Image: IMDB

Stree 2 will have to face a four-way clash on the big festive weekend 

Four-Way-Clash

Stree 2 retained the original cast of the first part. The cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee 

 Star Cast of Stree 2 

Image: IMDB

Reportedly, Tammannah Bhatia has joined the cast of the Horror-Comedy. However, it’s not yet confirmed whether she’s doing a full-fledged role or a cameo 

 Surprise Addition 

Image: Tammanna Bhatia's Instagram 

Horror-Comedy Universe & Teaser 

Video: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

Stree 2 is another addition to the Horror-Comedy Universe of Maddock Films that includes Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Stree 2 teaser is attached with Munjya, playing in cinemas these days 

