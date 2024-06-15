Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 15, 2024
Stree 2 set for mega clash this August
Stree 2 is one of the biggest Horror-comedy of Hindi cinema. The sequel of the 2018 movie is ready to giggle you this August
Stree 2
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
Video: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
Earlier scheduled for August 31 release, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 is now preponed to August 15
New Release Date
Stree 2 won't get a clear path at the box office. It will face a massive clash with two big Hindi movies - Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa
Image: IMDB
Big Clash
A comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu in the lead. The movie is set for a release on August 15
Khel Khel Mein
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
An action-thriller starring John Abraham and Sharvari in the lead roles. Directed by Nikhil Advani, Vedaa is also releasing on the same weekend
Vedaa
Image: IMDB
Although the makers of Tamil movie Thangalaan are yet to take a call reports suggest that the Chiyaan Vikram starrer is aiming for Independence Day weekend release
Thangalaan
Image: IMDB
Stree 2 will have to face a four-way clash on the big festive weekend
Four-Way-Clash
Video: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
Stree 2 retained the original cast of the first part. The cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee
Star Cast of Stree 2
Image: IMDB
Reportedly, Tammannah Bhatia has joined the cast of the Horror-Comedy. However, it’s not yet confirmed whether she’s doing a full-fledged role or a cameo
Surprise Addition
Image: Tammanna Bhatia's Instagram
Horror-Comedy Universe & Teaser
Video: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Stree 2 is another addition to the Horror-Comedy Universe of Maddock Films that includes Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Stree 2 teaser is attached with Munjya, playing in cinemas these days
