Strong Woman Do Bong Soon: The Recap
In this unforgettable K-drama, we're introduced to our heroine, Do Bong Soon, blessed with Herculean strength but seeking a normal life
Meet Do Bong Soon
Images: JTBC
Bong Soon finds herself caught between two charming men, Guk Doo and Min Hyuk, igniting romantic tensions
A Love Triangle Unfolds
Images: JTBC
Bong Soon takes on a secret job as a bodyguard, using her strength to protect her CEO
Bong Soon's Secret Job
Images: JTBC
A mysterious kidnapper terrorizes the neighborhood, setting the stage for a thrilling mystery
The Villainous Kidnapper
Images: JTBC
Hilarious scenes abound as Bong Soon navigates her super-strength while trying to maintain her everyday life
Comedy and Hijinks
Images: JTBC
Bong Soon's budding romance with Min Hyuk warms our hearts as they navigate the challenges of love
The Blossoming of Love
Images: JTBC
The heartwarming bond between Bong Soon and her best friend, Kyung Shim, teaches us the true meaning of friendship
Images: JTBC
Sisterhood and Friendship
The climactic battle between Bong Soon and the kidnapper keeps us on the edge of our seats
Images: JTBC
Showdown with the Villain
Bong Soon's journey from self-doubt to self-assuredness empowers women to embrace their strengths
Bong Soon's Empowerment
Images: JTBC
The drama concludes with a satisfying ending, leaving us with a heartwarming message about resilience and love
A Memorable Ending
Images: JTBC