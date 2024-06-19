Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

JUNE 19, 2024

Strongest Anime Characters of All Time


Goku, the Saiyan warrior, is renowned for his incredible strength and constant evolution through Super Saiyan forms

Goku (Dragon Ball Series)

Saitama, known as the "One Punch Man," can defeat any opponent with a single punch, making him one of the strongest characters

Saitama (One Punch Man)

Naruto, the ninja with the Nine-Tails fox spirit, has immense chakra and powerful abilities, including Sage Mode and Six Paths powers

 Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto Series)

Ichigo, a Soul Reaper with Hollow and Quincy powers, possesses immense strength, speed, and various powerful forms

 Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, has extraordinary strength and durability due to his Gum-Gum Fruit abilities

Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

All Might, the Symbol of Peace, is known for his overwhelming power and the ability to defeat villains with his One For All quirk

 All Might (My Hero Academia)

Gojo, the strongest jujutsu sorcerer, wields limitless cursed energy and the Six Eyes, making him virtually unbeatable.

Gojo Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Zeno, the King of All, holds the power to erase entire universe, making him the supreme being in the Dragon Ball multiverse

Zeno (Dragon Ball Super)

Meliodas, the Dragon's Sin of Wrath, possesses immense strength and demon powers, including Full Counter and Assault Mode

 Meliodas (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Madara Uchiha (Naruto Series)

Madara, a legendary shinobi, has vast chakra reserves, powerful Sharingan abilities, and the Rinnegan, making him nearly invincible

