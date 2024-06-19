Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Entertainment
JUNE 19, 2024
Strongest Anime Characters of All Time
Goku, the Saiyan warrior, is renowned for his incredible strength and constant evolution through Super Saiyan forms
Goku (Dragon Ball Series)
Image: IMDb
Saitama, known as the "One Punch Man," can defeat any opponent with a single punch, making him one of the strongest characters
Saitama (One Punch Man)
Image: IMDb
Naruto, the ninja with the Nine-Tails fox spirit, has immense chakra and powerful abilities, including Sage Mode and Six Paths powers
Image: IMDb
Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto Series)
Ichigo, a Soul Reaper with Hollow and Quincy powers, possesses immense strength, speed, and various powerful forms
Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)
Image: IMDb
Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, has extraordinary strength and durability due to his Gum-Gum Fruit abilities
Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)
Image: IMDb
All Might, the Symbol of Peace, is known for his overwhelming power and the ability to defeat villains with his One For All quirk
All Might (My Hero Academia)
Image: IMDb
Gojo, the strongest jujutsu sorcerer, wields limitless cursed energy and the Six Eyes, making him virtually unbeatable.
Gojo Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen)
Image: IMDb
Zeno, the King of All, holds the power to erase entire universe, making him the supreme being in the Dragon Ball multiverse
Zeno (Dragon Ball Super)
Image: IMDb
Meliodas, the Dragon's Sin of Wrath, possesses immense strength and demon powers, including Full Counter and Assault Mode
Meliodas (The Seven Deadly Sins)
Image: IMDb
Madara Uchiha (Naruto Series)
Image: IMDb
Madara, a legendary shinobi, has vast chakra reserves, powerful Sharingan abilities, and the Rinnegan, making him nearly invincible
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.