Pujya Doss

MARCH 07, 2024

Entertainment

Struggles Only K-pop Fans Will Understand

New album, concert tickets, lightstick... the struggle is real to keep up with all the amazing (and expensive) things your favorite groups release

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Empty Wallet Syndrome

You desperately want to understand the lyrics, but waiting for translations can feel like forever, especially for lesser-known groups

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The Subtitle Struggle

Staying up late (or waking up super early) to catch live streams and vote for your idols in real time is a badge of honor (and exhaustion) for international fans

Image: YG Entertainment

Time Zone Trouble

You know the intense training and dedication behind the catchy tunes and synchronized dance moves, but explaining it to others can be frustrating

The "All They Do is Dance" Myth

Image: YG Entertainment

Seeing other fandoms "win" or "trend" can make you feel left out, even though you know healthy competition is just part of the fun

Fan Wars FOMO

Image: RBW

Between Korean phrases, music show rules, and fandom terms, there's always something new to learn and keep up with.

Learning Curve Overload

Image: RBW

"It's Just a Phase" Talks

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dealing with friends and family who don't understand your passion for K-pop can be like explaining colors to a blind person... sometimes

Seeing your favorite group perform in another country while being stuck at home can be a major source of concert-related FOMO

Missing Out on Local Events

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

New music videos, comebacks, variety shows, live streams... there's just so much content to consume, and you never want to miss a thing!

Content Overload

Image: Pledis Entertainment

You shower your idols with love and support, but deep down, you know the chances of them ever noticing you are slim to none. (But hey, a girl/boy can dream!)

The "They Don't Even Know You Exist" Reality

Image: Pledis Entertainment

