Struggles Only K-pop Fans Will Understand
New album, concert tickets, lightstick... the struggle is real to keep up with all the amazing (and expensive) things your favorite groups release
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Empty Wallet Syndrome
You desperately want to understand the lyrics, but waiting for translations can feel like forever, especially for lesser-known groups
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The Subtitle Struggle
Staying up late (or waking up super early) to catch live streams and vote for your idols in real time is a badge of honor (and exhaustion) for international fans
Image: YG Entertainment
Time Zone Trouble
You know the intense training and dedication behind the catchy tunes and synchronized dance moves, but explaining it to others can be frustrating
The "All They Do is Dance" Myth
Image: YG Entertainment
Seeing other fandoms "win" or "trend" can make you feel left out, even though you know healthy competition is just part of the fun
Fan Wars FOMO
Image: RBW
Between Korean phrases, music show rules, and fandom terms, there's always something new to learn and keep up with.
Learning Curve Overload
Image: RBW
"It's Just a Phase" Talks
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dealing with friends and family who don't understand your passion for K-pop can be like explaining colors to a blind person... sometimes
Seeing your favorite group perform in another country while being stuck at home can be a major source of concert-related FOMO
Missing Out on Local Events
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
New music videos, comebacks, variety shows, live streams... there's just so much content to consume, and you never want to miss a thing!
Content Overload
Image: Pledis Entertainment
You shower your idols with love and support, but deep down, you know the chances of them ever noticing you are slim to none. (But hey, a girl/boy can dream!)
The "They Don't Even Know You Exist" Reality
Image: Pledis Entertainment