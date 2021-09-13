sep 13, 2021
Stunning airport looks of Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif’s airport style game is one of a kind with dashing looks that never fails to impress us
The diva usually keeps her airport looks comfy and sporty and we think black is her lucky hue for travel
You can count on Katrina to make even simple looks in sweatshirts and yoga pants look fabulous and trendy
She styled up her all-black OOTD with a camo print jacket and round sunnies that added oomph to her look
Her casual look in nude camisole top and baggy light washed jeans was picture perfect
Katrina looks no less than a boss lady in this caramel-hued jumpsuit teamed up with a pair of white shoes
Katrina totally stole the show in a patchworked quirky coat, baggy jeans and white shirt. Her styling was on point and the star opted to flaunt her no-makeup face
She totally slayed this casual-chic denim on denim look with her chunky white kicks and dark shades
Katrina clearly knows how to make heads turn. Here she nails an oversized candy floss pink sweatshirt with black tights
Her dapper look in all black was a comfy travel-friendly stylish pick
Click Here
For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla