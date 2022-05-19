Television

Arushi Srivastava

MAY 18, 2022

Stunning Hina Khan in red dresses

|

Red dress

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

For the picture, Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan has sported a gorgeous full length, flared, high neck dress. It has fluffy sleeves and a frill design on the lower part of the dress

Red formal top

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

This is a pic of her and beau Rocky Jaiswal’s trip to Egypt. She has sported a sleeveless formal look top with monochrome comfortable pants

Hina Khan shared the look from her visit to New York. She looks fashionable as she sported a bright red sweater with a red jacket over it. She paired it with red lipstick and a layered chain

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Red sweater & jacket

The actress is seen flaunting her figure in the red short dress with white stripes on it. It has puffy sleeves and a covered neckline design

Red striped dress

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Red gown

Hina Khan looks astonishing in a red off-shoulder gown. The upper is shimmery red and the lower part is flared with net material

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan looks absolutely marvellous in a red lehenga with exquisite floral embroidery work on it

Red lehenga

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan looks comfy and fashionable in a printed red top and pants with a matching shrug. It is a perfect look for her beach vacation

Red co-ord set

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Red kaftan

In the picture, the actress is seen enjoying on the beach as she has sported a loose fit red tribal print kaftan

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

The actress looks smart and stylish in the red fitted jumpsuit. It has a string design for the top and has cut out detailing at the waist area

Red jumpsuit

Image source- Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan looks enchanting in the beautiful red suit. It has intricate embroidery work and shimmer detailing. She paired it with red lipstick and silver jewellery

Red embroidery kurti skirt

