MAY 18, 2022
Stunning Hina Khan in red dresses
Red dress
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
For the picture, Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan has sported a gorgeous full length, flared, high neck dress. It has fluffy sleeves and a frill design on the lower part of the dress
Red formal top
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
This is a pic of her and beau Rocky Jaiswal’s trip to Egypt. She has sported a sleeveless formal look top with monochrome comfortable pants
Hina Khan shared the look from her visit to New York. She looks fashionable as she sported a bright red sweater with a red jacket over it. She paired it with red lipstick and a layered chain
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Red sweater & jacket
The actress is seen flaunting her figure in the red short dress with white stripes on it. It has puffy sleeves and a covered neckline design
Red striped dress
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Red gown
Hina Khan looks astonishing in a red off-shoulder gown. The upper is shimmery red and the lower part is flared with net material
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan looks absolutely marvellous in a red lehenga with exquisite floral embroidery work on it
Red lehenga
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan looks comfy and fashionable in a printed red top and pants with a matching shrug. It is a perfect look for her beach vacation
Red co-ord set
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Red kaftan
In the picture, the actress is seen enjoying on the beach as she has sported a loose fit red tribal print kaftan
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
The actress looks smart and stylish in the red fitted jumpsuit. It has a string design for the top and has cut out detailing at the waist area
Red jumpsuit
Image source- Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan looks enchanting in the beautiful red suit. It has intricate embroidery work and shimmer detailing. She paired it with red lipstick and silver jewellery
Red embroidery kurti skirt
