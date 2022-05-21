Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
MAY 22, 2022
Stunning pics of star wife Allu Sneha
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Allu Sneha is one of the gorgeous star wives in the South, who is married to Pushpa star Allu Arjun and is quite popular
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Allu Sneha is no less than an influencer on social media. She has a great sense of sartorial choice and looks perfect in every outfit
Allu Sneha looked pretty as ever dressed up in a Mrunali Rao designer floral ash-coloured saree with minimal accessories and makeup
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Sneha is one such star wife, who leaves netizens in awe with her pics. She stunned everyone with her off-duty yet comfy look in pants and oversized shirt
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Sneha yet again caught attention when she decked up in Manish Malhotra's sheer black saree and looked no less than a diva
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Allu Arjun's wife Sneha goes after her husband's Stylish tag and this look in a purple ethnic suit by Raw Mango is proof of it. With maang tikka and jewellery, she gave it a regal look
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Allu Sneha always makes sure to keep up with trends. She made fashion police all gaga with her Diwali look in a yellow mirror lehenga, curled hairstyle and statement jewellery
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Sneha picked the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla embroidered multicoloured geometric mirror work lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse. She looked stunning and carried the outfit in the best way possible!
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Sneha made head turns with her stylish gown cum saree outfit. She donned a Rs 1.75 Lakh Amit Aggarwal Saree and made everyone go green with envy
