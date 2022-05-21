Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

MAY 22, 2022

Stunning pics of star wife Allu Sneha

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Allu Sneha is one of the gorgeous star wives in the South, who is married to Pushpa star Allu Arjun and is quite popular

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Allu Sneha is no less than an influencer on social media. She has a great sense of sartorial choice and looks perfect in every outfit

Allu Sneha looked pretty as ever dressed up in a Mrunali Rao designer floral ash-coloured saree with minimal accessories and makeup

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Sneha is one such star wife, who leaves netizens in awe with her pics. She stunned everyone with her off-duty yet comfy look in pants and oversized shirt

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Sneha yet again caught attention when she decked up in Manish Malhotra's sheer black saree and looked no less than a diva

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha goes after her husband's Stylish tag and this look in a purple ethnic suit by Raw Mango is proof of it. With maang tikka and jewellery, she gave it a regal look

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Allu Sneha always makes sure to keep up with trends. She made fashion police all gaga with her Diwali look in a yellow mirror lehenga, curled hairstyle and statement jewellery

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Sneha picked the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla embroidered multicoloured geometric mirror work lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse. She looked stunning and carried the outfit in the best way possible!

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Sneha made head turns with her stylish gown cum saree outfit. She donned a Rs 1.75 Lakh Amit Aggarwal Saree and made everyone go green with envy

