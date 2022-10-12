Heading 3

Stunning sarees

and Kriti Sanon

Prerna Verma

OCT 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The golden girl

Look at Kriti shine from head to toe in this golden embellished saree

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Floral queen

Kriti looks glamorous in this floral printed organza saree and what stands out is her bun decorated with roses

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Glam doll

We are in awe of Kriti’s designer saree with an abstract print all over it. How many hearts for it ?

Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Beauty in an orange saree

Kriti and Akshay’s chemistry will leave you spellbound but what will leave you speechless is her orange saree

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looks drop-dead gorgeous in this Manish Malhotra ensemble for his fashion show

The royal princess

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Pretty in Pink

Kriti donned a Fuschia saree during the promotion of one of her films and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Shining star

Kriti looks amazing in this golden and brown saree

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Sequined princess

Kriti loves to shine with her outfits and she has done it again in this silver sequined saree

Instagram: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Standing tall

This red-coloured floral saree accentuates Kriti’s height and makes her look perfect

Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Luka Chuppi with a saree

Kriti flaunts her purple saree in this video while Kartik can be seen playing with it

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Amitabh Bachchan's PICS with his family

Click Here