Stunning sarees
and Kriti Sanon
Prerna Verma
OCT 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The golden girl
Look at Kriti shine from head to toe in this golden embellished saree
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Floral queen
Kriti looks glamorous in this floral printed organza saree and what stands out is her bun decorated with roses
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Glam doll
We are in awe of Kriti’s designer saree with an abstract print all over it. How many hearts for it ?
Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Beauty in an orange saree
Kriti and Akshay’s chemistry will leave you spellbound but what will leave you speechless is her orange saree
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looks drop-dead gorgeous in this Manish Malhotra ensemble for his fashion show
The royal princess
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Pretty in Pink
Kriti donned a Fuschia saree during the promotion of one of her films and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Shining star
Kriti looks amazing in this golden and brown saree
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Sequined princess
Kriti loves to shine with her outfits and she has done it again in this silver sequined saree
Instagram: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Standing tall
This red-coloured floral saree accentuates Kriti’s height and makes her look perfect
Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Luka Chuppi with a saree
Kriti flaunts her purple saree in this video while Kartik can be seen playing with it
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Amitabh Bachchan's PICS with his family