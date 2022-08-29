Heading 3
Style like celebs for Ganesh Chaturthi
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
AUGUST 30, 2022
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly is nailing the Maharashtrian look as she is dressed in a green Nauvari saree and opted for traditional jewellery
Rupali Ganguly
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
This Marathi mulgi knows how to slay effortlessly in any six-yard and never fails to impress. Ankita here chose a blue saree and has accessorized her attire with diamond jewellery
Ankita Lokhande
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina in ethnic outfits is a sight to behold! Here, she gave major outfit goals as she is dressed in a pretty violet lehenga
Hina Khan
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy manages to drop many jaws in any outfit she dons. Here, her pristine white ethnic outfit is also a great option to wear while welcoming Bappa
Mouni Roy
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya’s pretty pink ruffle lehenga is what one needs to make a style statement on the auspicious occasion
Shraddha Arya
Image source: Paras Kalnawat Instagram
Paras has been the talk of the town not only for his acting chops but is admired for his good looks and fashion sense as well. Here, he nails his black look with a dash of some colours
Paras Kalnawat
Image source: Shivin Narang Instagram
Television’s heartthrob Shivin Narang can swoon many hearts with his personality and subtle fashion sense, and here he totally looks dapper in an all-white look
Shivin Narang
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Take a look at another reigning star who never skips a chance to impress the fashion police. Dheeraj aced his all-white look
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani has been ruling many hearts with his unmatchable talent, fit physique, and fashion sense. Here, the star looks smart as he donned a Lucknowi kurta-pyjama
Arjun Bijlani
Image source- Rithvik Dhanjani instagram
Looks like the male celebs have a special space in their wardrobe for white ethnic outfits. Karan proves it as he looks charming in a white printed attire
Karan Wahi
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rubina Dilaik's stunning beachwear