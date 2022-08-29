Heading 3

Style like celebs for Ganesh Chaturthi 

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

AUGUST 30, 2022

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly is nailing the Maharashtrian look as she is dressed in a green Nauvari saree and opted for traditional jewellery

  Rupali Ganguly

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

This Marathi mulgi knows how to slay effortlessly in any six-yard and never fails to impress. Ankita here chose a blue saree and has accessorized her attire with diamond jewellery

     Ankita Lokhande

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina in ethnic outfits is a sight to behold! Here, she gave major outfit goals as she is dressed in a pretty violet lehenga

  Hina Khan

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy manages to drop many jaws in any outfit she dons. Here, her pristine white ethnic outfit is also a great option to wear while welcoming Bappa

    Mouni Roy 

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya’s pretty pink ruffle lehenga is what one needs to make a style statement on the auspicious occasion

   Shraddha Arya 

Image source: Paras Kalnawat Instagram

Paras has been the talk of the town not only for his acting chops but is admired for his good looks and fashion sense as well. Here, he nails his black look with a dash of some colours

    Paras Kalnawat

Image source: Shivin Narang Instagram

Television’s heartthrob Shivin Narang can swoon many hearts with his personality and subtle fashion sense, and here he totally looks dapper in an all-white look

   Shivin Narang 

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Take a look at another reigning star who never skips a chance to impress the fashion police. Dheeraj aced his all-white look

  Dheeraj Dhoopar 

Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani has been ruling many hearts with his unmatchable talent, fit physique, and fashion sense. Here, the star looks smart as he donned a Lucknowi kurta-pyjama

  Arjun Bijlani

Image source- Rithvik Dhanjani instagram

Looks like the male celebs have a special space in their wardrobe for white ethnic outfits. Karan proves it as he looks charming in a white printed attire

   Karan Wahi

