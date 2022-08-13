Heading 3
Style like celebs on Independence Day
Pramila Mandal
AUGUST 14, 2022
TELEVISION
Source: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan as usual looked beautiful as she decked up in an orange ethnic outfit and opted for sunglasses to complete her look
Hina Khan
Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik looks graceful in a white traditional outfit. Her pink dupatta adds more elegance to this desi look
Rubina Dilaik
Source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Take a glance at the young diva shelling out fashion goals even in a simple white traditional outfit
Jannat Zubair
Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande looks like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow simple attire
Ankita Lokhande
Source: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi’s pretty pink ethnic suit is all about simplicity. A simple pink outfit can be your perfect go-to dress for any occasion
Shivangi Joshi
Source: Karan Wahi Instagram
Karan Wahi can make jaws drop with his amazing fashion sense and this time is no different. He nailed his all-white outfit and looked dapper in this picture
Karan Wahi
Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar looks suave in any outfit he dons. Here, he can be seen flaunting his red kurta that he teamed up with sunglasses
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
Parth Samthaan has melted many hearts with his cute smile and personality. His fashion game is also on point and here he looks no less than a prince in an all-white kurta pyjama
Parth Samthaan
Source: Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram
Gurmeet Choudhary and his fit physique has always been the talk of the town. Here, he looks handsome in a white kurta as he poses with the Indian flag
Gurmeet Choudhary
Source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani is a stunner and this picture proves it. The actor looked dapper as he donned a Lucknowi kurta-pyjama and posed for a picture
Arjun Bijlani
