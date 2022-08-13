Heading 3

Style like celebs on Independence Day

Pramila Mandal

AUGUST 14, 2022

TELEVISION

Source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan as usual looked beautiful as she decked up in an orange ethnic outfit and opted for sunglasses to complete her look

   Hina Khan 

Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik looks graceful in a white traditional outfit. Her pink dupatta adds more elegance to this desi look

   Rubina Dilaik

Source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Take a glance at the young diva shelling out fashion goals even in a simple white traditional outfit

  Jannat Zubair 

Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande looks like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow simple attire

  Ankita Lokhande

Source: Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Shivangi Joshi’s pretty pink ethnic suit is all about simplicity. A simple pink outfit can be your perfect go-to dress for any occasion

   Shivangi Joshi 

Source: Karan Wahi Instagram

Karan Wahi can make jaws drop with his amazing fashion sense and this time is no different. He nailed his all-white outfit and looked dapper in this picture

   Karan Wahi 

Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar looks suave in any outfit he dons. Here, he can be seen flaunting his red kurta that he teamed up with sunglasses

  Dheeraj Dhoopar

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth Samthaan has melted many hearts with his cute smile and personality. His fashion game is also on point and here he looks no less than a prince in an all-white kurta pyjama

    Parth Samthaan

Source: Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary and his fit physique has always been the talk of the town. Here, he looks handsome in a white kurta as he poses with the Indian flag

    Gurmeet Choudhary

Source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani is a stunner and this picture proves it. The actor looked dapper as he donned a Lucknowi kurta-pyjama and posed for a picture

     Arjun Bijlani

