Style cues from Rashmika Mandanna

Priyanka Goud

AUGUST 10, 2022

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika exuded charm dressed up in a black satin shirt with a brown skirt. While sharing the post, she added a black heart emoticon

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Dressed in a black co-ord set, Rashmika seemed ready to cast a spell on her legions of fans with her radiant smile that can make anyone go weak in knees

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika looked beautiful in a mustard yellow sweatshirt, which she paired with black floral trousers. She kept her wavy traces open and opted for a no-makeup look

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Pushpa star looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed in a body-hugging thigh-high-length dress. Rashmika went minimal with her accessories as she opted for simple hoop earrings

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna looked absolutely breath-taking as fully embellished lehenga with pockets and teamed it up with a matching strappy blouse

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is a young fashionista and knows how to nail any look she chooses to try on. She gave fashion mongers clues on how to rock a denim-on-denim attire

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna sported a simple yet elegant saree with a sleeveless blouse. She capped off the glamorous look and there’s nothing like a perfect eyeliner, a bit smudged to make look even more attractive

Rashmika Mandanna grabbed the eyeballs decked up in a lehenga and it's a perfect start if you’re looking to keep your glam meter high

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Pushpa actress, Rashmika Mandanna's lightweight, trendy and dreamy six-yards with eye-grabbing pair of earrings in gold and a statement neckpiece is our favourite look of all

