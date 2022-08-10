Heading 3
Style cues from Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika exuded charm dressed up in a black satin shirt with a brown skirt. While sharing the post, she added a black heart emoticon
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Dressed in a black co-ord set, Rashmika seemed ready to cast a spell on her legions of fans with her radiant smile that can make anyone go weak in knees
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika looked beautiful in a mustard yellow sweatshirt, which she paired with black floral trousers. She kept her wavy traces open and opted for a no-makeup look
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The Pushpa star looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed in a body-hugging thigh-high-length dress. Rashmika went minimal with her accessories as she opted for simple hoop earrings
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna looked absolutely breath-taking as fully embellished lehenga with pockets and teamed it up with a matching strappy blouse
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna is a young fashionista and knows how to nail any look she chooses to try on. She gave fashion mongers clues on how to rock a denim-on-denim attire
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna sported a simple yet elegant saree with a sleeveless blouse. She capped off the glamorous look and there’s nothing like a perfect eyeliner, a bit smudged to make look even more attractive
Rashmika Mandanna grabbed the eyeballs decked up in a lehenga and it's a perfect start if you’re looking to keep your glam meter high
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The Pushpa actress, Rashmika Mandanna's lightweight, trendy and dreamy six-yards with eye-grabbing pair of earrings in gold and a statement neckpiece is our favourite look of all
