may 01, 2024

Entertainment

Style tips from Lovely Runner’s Im Sol

Moupriya Banerjee

Image: tvN

Keep it minimal 

Im Sol’s style is characterized as minimalistic with plain co-ordinated tops and bottoms that complement her skin tone and features

From warm colors like yellows, beige, and light lime green to cool tones like muted brown, Im Sol teaches us the importance of neutral hues in fashion

Image: tvN

Wear neutral Colors when in doubt

While many shy away from wearing whites as it comes with a cost of heavy cleaning, Im Sol often dons the color from dresses to pants, relaying a tip on how to look bright with white

Image: tvN

Look Bright with White

While prints always make their return to the fashion trend, minimalistic polka dot, floral, and tweed patterns instantly bring out the feminine side, just like it does to Im Sol’s character

Image: tvN

Wear prints, but minimal

Current fashion trends emphasize layering and so does Im Sol with her dresses and tops paired with matching shirts and cardigans

Image: tvN

Importance of layering

Im Sol graciously dons polo shirts with mini skirts, radiating playful energy, noting an important fashion lesson of choosing the right top for your skirt

Image: tvN

Polo shirt and mini skirt is the new trend

Doesn’t matter if you are wearing denim or cargo, Im Sol’s tips are about choosing them baggy so that you feel light overall

Baggy Pants go a long way

Image: tvN

Im Sol’s daily life is chaotic and so is ours, hence it's important we carefully choose outfits that will make us feel comfortable for everyday activities

Image: tvN

Choose comfort for daily style

While retro fashion is already uber-popular now, Im Sol once again displays the minimal y2k fashion that makes us accentuate our features even more

Bring back retro

Image: tvN

Pairing the right accessories is important to complete your look and Im Sol teaches that her bobby pins, headband, necklace, and sling bags go so well with the respective outfits

Accessorizing is important

Image: tvN

