Style tips from Lovely Runner’s Im Sol
Moupriya Banerjee
Image: tvN
Keep it minimal
Im Sol’s style is characterized as minimalistic with plain co-ordinated tops and bottoms that complement her skin tone and features
From warm colors like yellows, beige, and light lime green to cool tones like muted brown, Im Sol teaches us the importance of neutral hues in fashion
Image: tvN
Wear neutral Colors when in doubt
While many shy away from wearing whites as it comes with a cost of heavy cleaning, Im Sol often dons the color from dresses to pants, relaying a tip on how to look bright with white
Image: tvN
Look Bright with White
While prints always make their return to the fashion trend, minimalistic polka dot, floral, and tweed patterns instantly bring out the feminine side, just like it does to Im Sol’s character
Image: tvN
Wear prints, but minimal
Current fashion trends emphasize layering and so does Im Sol with her dresses and tops paired with matching shirts and cardigans
Image: tvN
Importance of layering
Im Sol graciously dons polo shirts with mini skirts, radiating playful energy, noting an important fashion lesson of choosing the right top for your skirt
Image: tvN
Polo shirt and mini skirt is the new trend
Doesn’t matter if you are wearing denim or cargo, Im Sol’s tips are about choosing them baggy so that you feel light overall
Baggy Pants go a long way
Image: tvN
Im Sol’s daily life is chaotic and so is ours, hence it's important we carefully choose outfits that will make us feel comfortable for everyday activities
Image: tvN
Choose comfort for daily style
While retro fashion is already uber-popular now, Im Sol once again displays the minimal y2k fashion that makes us accentuate our features even more
Bring back retro
Image: tvN
Click Here
Pairing the right accessories is important to complete your look and Im Sol teaches that her bobby pins, headband, necklace, and sling bags go so well with the respective outfits
Accessorizing is important
Image: tvN