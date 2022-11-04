Heading 3
Stylish sisters
Kriti and Nupur Sanon
Sneha Hiro
Nov 04, 2022
Entertainment
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Vacay diaries
The Sanon sisters took over the streets of France in style.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Pretty girls
Kriti and Nupur have inherited beautiful genes from their mommy and this picture proves it all.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Lockdown tales
When Nupur turned hairdresser for Kriti during the lockdown.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Hugs and kisses
Kriti and Nupur got all mushy in their cute night suits.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Pout and repeat
Throwback to Kriti and Nupur's pouty day out!
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Winter beauties
Both of them looked stunning in their winter outfits as they enjoyed their trip to Switzerland.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Bluetiful
Kriti and Sanon looked all things chic as they sported shimmery outfits in different shades of blue.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Girls day out
'Girls just wanna have fun,' is what Kriti wrote as shared her picture with Nupur from their trip.
Video: Nupur Sanon Instagram
Christmas ready
The duo looks aww-dorable in their red outfits and reindeer headbands!
Click Here
Image: Nupur Sanon Instagram
Kiss of love
In this one, Nupur is seen planting a kiss on Kriti's cheek.