JAN 13, 2023
Stylish star Allu Arjun
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun is an inspiration for the fashion mongers and has rightfully earned the title of 'Stylish Star'
A true fashionista
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
The fashionista will make your heart skip a beat in this rugged avatar with a black leather jacket and groovy shades
The rugged avatar
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
AA looks absolutely smoldering in this monochrome picture in a see-through shirt and messy hair
The monochrome love
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
As you might know the actor has a special place in his heart for black. Here is a video of the Tollywood heartthrob in a black pantsuit
Going formal
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star rocks the ethnic game in this white embroidered kurta and pajama
The ethnic way
Once again the hunk slays in a black casual look with a printed co-ord set and matching sunglasses
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Slaying in casual
Image: Pushpa Instagram
Allu Arjun arrives in Russia in stylish attire with a white sweater and black trousers and a woolen cap
Hello, Russia
AA looks stylish in a simple black T-shirt with matching trousers and an 'Icon' sports cap
An 'Icon'
Image: Pushpa Instagram
Doesn't he look handsome in black velvet sherwani and matching shoes as she poses with his wife Sneha Reddy back in 2020
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
Sherwani love
Allu Arjun posed in a simple white T-shirt paired with white shorts as he posed with his better half, Sneha Reddy
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
White-on-white
