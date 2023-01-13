Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

JAN 13, 2023

Stylish star Allu Arjun

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arjun is an inspiration for the fashion mongers and has rightfully earned the title of 'Stylish Star'

A true fashionista

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

The fashionista will make your heart skip a beat in this rugged avatar with a black leather jacket and groovy shades

The rugged avatar

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

AA looks absolutely smoldering in this monochrome picture in a see-through shirt and messy hair

The monochrome love

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

As you might know the actor has a special place in his heart for black. Here is a video of the Tollywood heartthrob in a black pantsuit

Going formal

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star rocks the ethnic game in this white embroidered kurta and pajama

The ethnic way

Once again the hunk slays in a black casual look with a printed co-ord set and matching sunglasses

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Slaying in casual

Image: Pushpa Instagram

Allu Arjun arrives in Russia in stylish attire with a white sweater and black trousers and a woolen cap

Hello, Russia

AA looks stylish in a simple black T-shirt with matching trousers and an 'Icon' sports cap

An 'Icon'

Image: Pushpa Instagram

Doesn't he look handsome in black velvet sherwani and matching shoes as she poses with his wife Sneha Reddy back in 2020

Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram

Sherwani love

Allu Arjun posed in a simple white T-shirt paired with white shorts as he posed with his better half, Sneha Reddy

Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram

White-on-white

