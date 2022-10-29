Heading 3

Stylish Star Allu Arjun's love for black

Prachi Malhotra

OCT 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arjun hosted a lavish Diwali party at his residence recently. The pan-India star opted for a black ethnic look for the auspicious occasion.

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

AA redefined swag in this refreshing avatar in a black leather jacket over a floral black shirt. His OOTD was completed with earrings and a silver chain.

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

This monochrome picture of Allu Arjun in a black see-through T-shirt is definitely a noteworthy look.

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Arjun opted for a black sweatshirt and voguish spectacles as he let his hair down during his 40th birthday celebration in Europe this year.

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arjun chose a black T-shirt, paired with black shorts, along with a matching 'Icon' cap while gardening.

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star looked charming in a black co-ord set. He paired the ensemble with black sunglasses.

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

In March this year, Allu Arjun celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with his better half, Sneha Reddy. He looked handsome in a black formal look.

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

The Arya 2 star visited Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the sets of her mythological drama Shaakuntalam in August 2021.

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arjun took his little one, Allu Arha for horse-riding on her birthday in 2020. Take a look at what he is wearing.

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

The Stylish Star posed for a sun-kissed picture in January this year in a black sweatshirt and groovy shades.

