Stylish Star Allu Arjun's love for black
Prachi Malhotra
OCT 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun hosted a lavish Diwali party at his residence recently. The pan-India star opted for a black ethnic look for the auspicious occasion.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
AA redefined swag in this refreshing avatar in a black leather jacket over a floral black shirt. His OOTD was completed with earrings and a silver chain.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
This monochrome picture of Allu Arjun in a black see-through T-shirt is definitely a noteworthy look.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Arjun opted for a black sweatshirt and voguish spectacles as he let his hair down during his 40th birthday celebration in Europe this year.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun chose a black T-shirt, paired with black shorts, along with a matching 'Icon' cap while gardening.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star looked charming in a black co-ord set. He paired the ensemble with black sunglasses.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
In March this year, Allu Arjun celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with his better half, Sneha Reddy. He looked handsome in a black formal look.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
The Arya 2 star visited Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the sets of her mythological drama Shaakuntalam in August 2021.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun took his little one, Allu Arha for horse-riding on her birthday in 2020. Take a look at what he is wearing.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
The Stylish Star posed for a sun-kissed picture in January this year in a black sweatshirt and groovy shades.
