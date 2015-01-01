Heading 3

Suave duo Mammootty-Dulquer Salmaan

Prachi Malhotra

Nov 14, 2022

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan are all smiles as they twin in white in this adorable mirror selfie.

Twinning in white

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Another photograph of the two actors rocking the selfie game like a pro back in September this year.

Selfie first

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Just check out Mommootty's sassy expressions in the picture as DQ poses with him for a selfie.

His sassy self

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

The father and son duo faced the camera together for a memorable photo in September last year.

Posing with dad

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

While the Salute star looked dapper in a white and black look, the superstar opted for a blue shirt and mundu.

Mundu love

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

The father and son are believed to be very close to each other and are often seen supporting each other professionally as well.

The unique bond

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

DQ planted a kiss on dad Mammootty's cheeks as he wished him a happy birthday back in September 2020. 

A kiss on the cheeks 

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan twinned in black as they got clicked in a single frame back in 2019.

The cool duo

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

These two Mollywood heartthrobs came together for a goofy picture back in 2015. Just look at their expressions.

The goofy one

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty posed with some well wishers of the superstar in June 2020.

A team that poses together

