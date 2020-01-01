Success of K-pop group BLACKSWAN
BLACKSWAN is a four-member multinational K-pop group based in South Korea. The group is under DR Music. The members are from different nationalities like Senegalese, American, Brazilian-German, and Indian
About BLACKSWAN
Image: DR Music
The current lineup includes Fatou, the leader of the group. She is the main rapper and lead dancer. NVee is the main vocalist. Gabi is the lead vocalist and visuals. Sriya is the main-dancer, vocalist, sub-rapper and maknae in the group.
BLACKSWAN Members
Image: DR Music
The fandom name of the group is LUMINA. Their official colours are Pantone 207 C Burnt Red and Pantone Neutral Black C.
BLACKSWAN fandom name & colours
Image: DR Music
The group made their debut in October 2020 with their first full-length album Goodbye RANIA. But soon after, the group underwent a temporary hiatus. In 2021, they released their first single album Close to Me.
BLACKSWAN debut
Image: DR Music
In May 2022, alongside Fatou, Gabi and Sriya were introduced to the group. The agency informed the graduation of previous members. In December 2022, Alena Smith joined BLACKSWAN under the stage name NVee
Lineup changes and two new members added
Image: DR Music
In May 2023, BLACKSWAN made their comeback with the single album 'That Karma'. It was revealed the group would be promoting That Karma with Cat & Mouse and release That Karma - Pop Edition on September 6.
Release of 'That Karma'
Image: DR Music
It is the second digital single album by BLACKSWAN. The title track is called Karma whose music video was shot in India. It also includes another track Cat & Mouse. Karma has racked up 6 million views on YouTube.
Image: DR Music
About 'That Karma'
It is the third single album by BLACKSWAN. Cat & Mouse - Eng Ver will be the album's title track. The album will also feature a new song called A World Without Pain to pay tribute to the victims of the Odisha train accident.
Image: DR Music
About 'That Karma - Pop Edition'
They recently performed at the Water Bomb festival in Seoul. They were also seen performing at FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Celebrations held in India.
Performances by BLACKSWAN
Image: DR Music
The group aims to become a global girl group and connect with more fans around the world. They will begin their South-east Asia and the United States promotions in October.
BLACKSWAN's future plans
Image: DR Music