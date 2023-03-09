MAR 09, 2023
Success Quotes By Shah Rukh Khan
“Success and failure are both part of life. Both are not permanent”
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Acceptance
“I work hard, like I'm sure everyone else does, and I'm very honest with the work I do”
Honesty
“Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble”
Learn From The Negative
“It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the route to all clarity in the world”
Confusion Can Be A Key To Success
Creativity
“There might come a time when you feel lonely. That is when your creativity will be like your best friend”
“A moment will come when there isn’t anything that’s going right. But don’t panic. With a little embarrassment, you will survive it. All you have to do is make a move and move on a bit”
Don’t Panic
“Don’t let your fears become boxes that enclose you. Open them out, feel them, and turn them into the greatest courage you are capable of”
Fear Is Bad
“Every morning I wake up and think of the same thing that this is the first shot of my life so I better make it stick”
Wake Up With Smile
“If you want to become something, achieve something in life, then always listen to your heart”
Listen To Your Heart
“Stand by what you believe in. People who mind won’t matter and people who matter won’t mind it”
Stick To Your Point
