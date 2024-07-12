Heading 3
Successful Hindi films as per IMDb
Despite societal challenges, Former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat trains his daughters to become wrestling champions
Dangal
Image: IMDb
In this movie, Shah Rukh Khan plays a prison warden who recruits inmates for a daring mission to expose corruption
Jawan
Image: IMDb
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli in this movie Amarendra Baahubali’s life and relationships are at stake as his brother Bhallaladeva conspires to take the throne
Baahubali: The Conclusion
Image: IMDb
RRR starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt, follows this pre-independent India, where a fearless warrior meets an Indian cop working for the British forces
RRR
Image: IMDb
In Prashanth Neel’s movie, Rocky’s name strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold fields, but he faces threats from all sides
K.G.F: Chapter 2
Image: IMDb
The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone, revolves around an Indian agent who races against time to stop an attack
Image: IMDb
Pathaan
In this movie, a powerful industrialist’s son returns home to seek bloody revenge against those threatening his father’s life
Animal
Image: IMDb
This inspiring movie is about a kind-hearted Indian man who helps a mute Pakistani girl to return to her home
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Image: IMDb
This movie featuring Anushka Sharma, and Salman Khan tells a story about a wrestler’s journey
Sultan
Image: IMDb
This biopic of Sanjay Dutt tells the story of his different phases like career, jail sentence, and personal life
Sanju
Image: IMDb
