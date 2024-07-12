Heading 3

Successful Hindi films as per IMDb

Despite societal challenges, Former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat trains his daughters to become wrestling champions

Dangal

In this movie, Shah Rukh Khan plays a prison warden who recruits inmates for a daring mission to expose corruption

Jawan

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli in this movie Amarendra Baahubali’s life and relationships are at stake as his brother Bhallaladeva conspires to take the throne

Baahubali: The Conclusion

RRR starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt, follows this pre-independent India, where a fearless warrior meets an Indian cop working for the British forces

RRR

In Prashanth Neel’s movie, Rocky’s name strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold fields, but he faces threats from all sides

K.G.F: Chapter 2

The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone, revolves around an Indian agent who races against time to stop an attack

Pathaan

In this movie, a powerful industrialist’s son returns home to seek bloody revenge against those threatening his father’s life

Animal

This inspiring movie is about a kind-hearted Indian man who helps a mute Pakistani girl to return to her home

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

This movie featuring Anushka Sharma, and Salman Khan tells a story about a wrestler’s journey

Sultan

This biopic of Sanjay Dutt tells the story of his different phases like career, jail sentence, and personal life

Sanju

