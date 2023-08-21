Successful movies with 'A' certificate

Films with an 'A' censor certificate means that they are available for public exhibition, but they are restricted to adults (aged 18+). These films may contain strong sexual content, violence, abuse, or blood etc
'A' Certificate
Image: Pexels
Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, The Dirty Picture was a successful film with an 'A' censor certificate. The film raked over 80 crores nett at the box office in 2011
The Dirty Picture
Image: IMDb
Trapped in controversies, the 2016 released film Udta Punjab received an 'A' certificate from the censor board. The film minted 60 crores nett at the domestic box office
Udta Punjab
Image: IMDb
Released in 2009, the Salman Khan starrer action film is very popular among the masses. It was released with an 'A' certificate because of abusive language and intense action scenes
Wanted
Image: IMDb
The 2018 released film Veere Di Wedding passed the censor board with an 'A' certificate. However, the film was well received by the audience for its chick-flick adult comedy. It made 80 crores nett
Veere Di Wedding
Image: IMDb
The recently released film, OMG 2 is based on the subject of sex education. The makers had to release the film with an 'A' certificate after several requests for a U/A certificate. However, the film is trending very well
OMG 2
Image: IMDb
The adult comedy film, Grand Masti was released with an 'A' certificate because of its double-meaning dialogues. However, it was a big hit among the masses as it collected 91 crores nett at the box office
Grand Masti
Image: IMDb
The 2023 released film, The Kerala Stor passed the censor process with an 'A' certificate. It was a sensational hit among the audience as it raked over 211 crores nett at the Indian box office
The Kerala Story
Image: IMDb
The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial film, The Kashmir Files released with an 'A' certificate across India. The film was well received by the audience and turned out to be a blockbuster. It collected 246 crores nett at the box office
The Kashmir Files
Image: IMDb
The 2019 released romantic drama film, Kabir Singh was also restricted to adults only. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer did a blockbuster business of 276 crores nett in India
Kabir Singh
Image: IMDb
The Sriram Raghavan directorial film, Badlapur has a cult fan following. The film was a box office hit with a collection of 50 crores nett in India