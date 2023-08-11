Heading 3

August 11, 2023

Successful post pandemic romantic films

Indian Box Office has not yet recovered to realise its true potential like pre-pandemic times. While tentpole event films are grabbing audiences in the theaters, mid-size romantic films are still struggling

Box Office Struggle

It's heartening to see rom-coms, love stories and family dramedies doing a decent business at the ticket window

Positive 

Over the last 13 months, only five mid-sized Bollywood films have become a success story. Check out the list


The Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt starrer romantic family drama is trending very well among the moviegoers. Opening with 11 Crores, the film entered the 100 Crores club in 10 days

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

With 75 crores nett. BOC, the Sameer Vidwans directorial love story, emerges as a successful venture. Starring Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani in the lead, the film is credited as SEMI-HIT

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the only romantic film that could touch the mass belt. With 83 crores nett. domestic box office collection, the Vicky-Sara film turned out to be a SUPERHIT

 Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The romantic-comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor collected 130 Crores nett. at the domestic box office. However, the film turned out to be a AVERAGE because of its big budget

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Jug Jugg Jeeyo emerged as a success story among urban population but wasn't able to touch interiors. With 79 Crores nett. domestic BOC, the film is credited as AVERAGE

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Although the box office numbers of TJMM and RARKPM are higher, but ROI wise, ZHZB tops the chart and becomes the most successful film among all mid-sized romantic films. 

The Number Game

The success of these five bollywood films clearly indicates that the audience is ready for non-spectacles too. 

Non-Action Films

