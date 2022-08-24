Heading 3

Suhana Khan-inspired party looks

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

SRK's darling daughter looked stylish in this orange bodycon dress

Hello beautiful

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana's wardrobe is full of bodycon attires and this plain yet the gorgeous piece is an example

Say yes to dress

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

The Archies actor wore a black cami dress with some accessories and this is a perfect party look

Bewitching in black

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

This leopard-printed satin dress will surely make several heads turn at a get-together

Oo La La

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

The star kid looks beautiful in a backless red dress, which she paired with golden hoop earrings

Ravishing in red

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram 

Suhana looks snazzy in this black bodycon dress with string detailing on the back

What a poser

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Go Green

This pastel colour dress is appropriate for partying and we are taking notes!

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

She looks pretty in this minimal bodycon dress with turtle neck detailing

Dress to impress

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

She looks like a diva in this co-ord set which is perfectly accentuating her curves

Go glamorous or go home

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

This sleeveless top with denim pants and minimal jewellery is ideal for day parties

Make every look count

