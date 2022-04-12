Entertainment
APR 12, 2022
Suhana Khan summer looks to recreate
Less is more
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Since we are talking about the summer looks, the only aim should be the mantra of minimalism and Suhana too approves of it as she wore a basic white tank top with denim
Comfy & Classy
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana opted for a comfortable look here. This one is easy to recreate as she wore denim shorts with a basic tee and also wore an oversized shirt to complete her look
She opted for a brown top with black pants and exuded charm. She completed her look with a sling bag and bracelets
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Elegance on top
Suhana looks like the epitome of grace in this bodycon dress. Take cues from her minimal makeup and simple ponytail hairstyle
Dress for the win
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Like every Gen Z, Suhana is also a sucker of neutral shades. Here, she chose shades of brown and looked every inch beautiful
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Neutrals never go wrong
This black and blue combo must be a part of every girl’s wardrobe. SRK’s darling daughter wore a black top with blue denim shorts and looked cool
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Back to basics
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana wore a sleeveless top with denim and this one is also easy to recreate and will be appropriate for a sunny day
Make every look count
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
A well-fitted shirt is necessary and here the star kid donned this one with a pinch of elegance and style
Keep the best
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
To recreate this look, all you need is a plain cami dress and some accessories to add on. She looks ravishing in this dress
All eyes on her
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan wore a bodycon dress. She often loves to wear them for her outings
World is your runway
