ANJALI

APR 12, 2022

Suhana Khan summer looks to recreate

Less is more

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Since we are talking about the summer looks, the only aim should be the mantra of minimalism and Suhana too approves of it as she wore a basic white tank top with denim

Comfy & Classy

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana opted for a comfortable look here. This one is easy to recreate as she wore denim shorts with a basic tee and also wore an oversized shirt to complete her look

She opted for a brown top with black pants and exuded charm. She completed her look with a sling bag and bracelets

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Elegance on top

Suhana looks like the epitome of grace in this bodycon dress. Take cues from her minimal makeup and simple ponytail hairstyle

Dress for the win

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Like every Gen Z, Suhana is also a sucker of neutral shades. Here, she chose shades of brown and looked every inch beautiful

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Neutrals never go wrong

This black and blue combo must be a part of every girl’s wardrobe. SRK’s darling daughter wore a black top with blue denim shorts and looked cool

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Back to basics

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana wore a sleeveless top with denim and this one is also easy to recreate and will be appropriate for a sunny day

Make every look count

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

A well-fitted shirt is necessary and here the star kid donned this one with a pinch of elegance and style

Keep the best

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

To recreate this look, all you need is a plain cami dress and some accessories to add on. She looks ravishing in this dress

All eyes on her

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan wore a bodycon dress. She often loves to wear them for her outings

World is your runway

