Hitarthi Shah

 Entertainment

JUNE 26, 2023

Suhana Khan's hefty investments

Suhana Khan is an upcoming Indian actress and is known for her fashion goals

Suhana Khan

Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram

Suhana is the daughter of ace actor Shah Rukh Khan while her mother Gauri Khan is an interior designer

Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram

Family Background

Suhana is the face of the beauty brand Maybelline and is thrilled to begin her journey with them

Brand Ambassador

Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram

The starkid owns many expensive items. Take a look at that 

Expensive Items

Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram

Louis Vuitton bag

Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram

Suhana owns a mini Louis Vuitton bag which can cost around Rs 3-5 lakhs

Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram

Yellow sweatshirt

Suhana's yellow taxi sweatshirt can cost around Rs 25,000

Suhana owns a simple printed dress by Diane Von Furstenberg which is worth a whopping Rs 35000

Silk dress

Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram

Suhana went on a house shopping spree and brought a plot in Alibaug worth 12 crores

Property

Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram

Prada Bag

Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram

Suhana owns a cute little Prada bag which she is often seen wearing. It would cost around Rs 1.5 lakh

Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram

Suhana is gearing up for her debut film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar

Work-front

