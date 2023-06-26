Heading 3
Entertainment
JUNE 26, 2023
Suhana Khan's hefty investments
Suhana Khan is an upcoming Indian actress and is known for her fashion goals
Suhana Khan
Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram
Suhana is the daughter of ace actor Shah Rukh Khan while her mother Gauri Khan is an interior designer
Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram
Family Background
Suhana is the face of the beauty brand Maybelline and is thrilled to begin her journey with them
Brand Ambassador
Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram
The starkid owns many expensive items. Take a look at that
Expensive Items
Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram
Louis Vuitton bag
Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram
Suhana owns a mini Louis Vuitton bag which can cost around Rs 3-5 lakhs
Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram
Yellow sweatshirt
Suhana's yellow taxi sweatshirt can cost around Rs 25,000
Suhana owns a simple printed dress by Diane Von Furstenberg which is worth a whopping Rs 35000
Silk dress
Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram
Suhana went on a house shopping spree and brought a plot in Alibaug worth 12 crores
Property
Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram
Prada Bag
Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram
Suhana owns a cute little Prada bag which she is often seen wearing. It would cost around Rs 1.5 lakh
Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram
Suhana is gearing up for her debut film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar
Work-front
