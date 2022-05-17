Entertainment

Ranpreet Kaur

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 17, 2022

Heading 3

Suhana Khan's love for black

|

A comfy top

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana had opted for a comfortable yet stylish black sleeveless top which she had paired with denim shorts

Slaying in black

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

The young actress looked stunning in her strappy crop top which she had paired with a black coloured skirt

Suhana was a sight to behold in her stylish black outfit with a deep V neckline

Image: palmerwellscreative

Glammed up

She made us skip a beat with her panache in this pic as she wore a black top with a skirt

Her panache is unmissable

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Image source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana opted for a comfy black coloured t-shirt with jeggings as she went on a boat ride with brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan

Posing with brothers

Image: Pinkvilla

Suhana opted for a comfy t-shirt which she had paired with black cargo pants. She completed her look with a grey coloured shirt which was tied in the front

Comfy yet stylish

Image: Pinkvilla

The young actress made heads turn as she opted for an all-black coloured off-shoulder dress with full sleeves. She paired with black shorts and a golden belt

Style game on point

Image: Pinkvilla

She had paired her stylish black top with white jeans and black shoes. Suhana completed her look with a neon yellow sling bag

A fashionista

Image: Pinkvilla

She was spotted stepping in a black-coloured off-shoulder crop top paired with trendy ripped jeans

Off-shoulder crop top

Image: Pinkvilla

Suhana was clicked in an all-black look as she stepped out of the airport with Karan Johar

Airport look

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday-inspired date night looks

Click Here