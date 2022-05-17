Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 17, 2022
Heading 3
Suhana Khan's love for black
|
A comfy top
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana had opted for a comfortable yet stylish black sleeveless top which she had paired with denim shorts
Slaying in black
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
The young actress looked stunning in her strappy crop top which she had paired with a black coloured skirt
Suhana was a sight to behold in her stylish black outfit with a deep V neckline
Image: palmerwellscreative
Glammed up
She made us skip a beat with her panache in this pic as she wore a black top with a skirt
Her panache is unmissable
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Image source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana opted for a comfy black coloured t-shirt with jeggings as she went on a boat ride with brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan
Posing with brothers
Image: Pinkvilla
Suhana opted for a comfy t-shirt which she had paired with black cargo pants. She completed her look with a grey coloured shirt which was tied in the front
Comfy yet stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
The young actress made heads turn as she opted for an all-black coloured off-shoulder dress with full sleeves. She paired with black shorts and a golden belt
Style game on point
Image: Pinkvilla
She had paired her stylish black top with white jeans and black shoes. Suhana completed her look with a neon yellow sling bag
A fashionista
Image: Pinkvilla
She was spotted stepping in a black-coloured off-shoulder crop top paired with trendy ripped jeans
Off-shoulder crop top
Image: Pinkvilla
Suhana was clicked in an all-black look as she stepped out of the airport with Karan Johar
Airport look
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday-inspired date night looks