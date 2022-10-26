Heading 3

Suhana Khan’s love for bodycon outfits

Lubna
Khan

OCT 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan opted for an orange bodycon dress for her birthday, and it perfectly accentuated her curves.

Radiant in orange

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan looked glamorous in this gorgeous bodycon outfit with a deep back. She kept her look minimal and accessorized it with hoop earrings.

Glam in red

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

For her 21st birthday, Suhana Khan opted for a pastel green bodycon dress with a halter neck.

Pretty in pastel

Video: Suhana Khan Instagram

High-neck bodycon dresses look chic yet sexy, and this picture of Suhana Khan proves it!

Oh-so-chic

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan loves solid-coloured bodycon dresses, and she looks absolutely gorgeous in this all-brown ensemble with a plunging neckline.

Minimal and trendy

Image: Reign Beauty Bar Instagram

Suhana looked stunning in a yellow bodycon dress which she layered up with a blue denim jacket.

Layer up

Image: Aryan Khan Instagram

Suhana looks ‘blue-tiful’ as she rocks a ribbed knit figure-hugging midi dress with a deep V- neckline.

Ribbed knit dress

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan once made a fashion statement in an all-white co-ord set which featured a fitted crop top with a plunging neckline, paired with a bodycon skirt.

Suhana in white co-ord set

Image: Alia Chhiba Instagram

Suhana Khan looked chic in a figure-hugging black corset dress as she posed with her cousin Alia Chhiba.

Bewitching in black

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Suhana Khan opted for a tight-fitted corset dress as she partied with her buddies Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda.

With the besties

