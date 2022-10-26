Suhana Khan’s love for bodycon outfits
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
OCT 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan opted for an orange bodycon dress for her birthday, and it perfectly accentuated her curves.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan looked glamorous in this gorgeous bodycon outfit with a deep back. She kept her look minimal and accessorized it with hoop earrings.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
For her 21st birthday, Suhana Khan opted for a pastel green bodycon dress with a halter neck.
Video: Suhana Khan Instagram
High-neck bodycon dresses look chic yet sexy, and this picture of Suhana Khan proves it!
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan loves solid-coloured bodycon dresses, and she looks absolutely gorgeous in this all-brown ensemble with a plunging neckline.
Image: Reign Beauty Bar Instagram
Suhana looked stunning in a yellow bodycon dress which she layered up with a blue denim jacket.
Image: Aryan Khan Instagram
Suhana looks ‘blue-tiful’ as she rocks a ribbed knit figure-hugging midi dress with a deep V- neckline.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan once made a fashion statement in an all-white co-ord set which featured a fitted crop top with a plunging neckline, paired with a bodycon skirt.
Suhana in white co-ord set
Image: Alia Chhiba Instagram
Suhana Khan looked chic in a figure-hugging black corset dress as she posed with her cousin Alia Chhiba.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Suhana Khan opted for a tight-fitted corset dress as she partied with her buddies Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.