Prerna Verma

APR 06, 2022

Suhana Khan's New York Diaries 

Party with friends 

Image: Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan can be seen chilling with her friends in this picture as she shared some throwback memories from her college days

Lazy day by the view

Image – Suhana Khan/Instagram

Who wouldn’t like to sleep by such a gorgeous view? Well, here we can see Suhana enjoying a nice nap on her comfy couch amidst a breathtaking NY view

Night walk on streets

Image – Suhana Khan/Instagram

Look at Suhana slay in an all-black attire as she walks on the streets of NY

Look at her slay! Suhana looks stunning in a bodycon dress as she poses by the French window onlooking the NY city

Video – Suhana Khan/Instagram

Poser

Suhana looks stunning in her leather pant look as she flaunts her tresses and looks radiant on a bright sunny day

The fashion chick

Image: Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana’s picture dressed in black attire will leave you speechless as she looks lovely posing for the camera in her makeup look

Image: Suhana Khan/Instagram

Black Magic

Image: Suhana Khan/ Instagram

A hair flip is something that stands common among all the girls. A perfect hair flip is an art and we think Suhana is completely slaying it here

That hair flip!

Image: Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana looks pretty in this selfie as she is all dressed to impress

Selfie before anything

Image: Suhana Khan/Instagram 

Suhana looks cute in her mint green dress as she poses for a picture all dressed up for her 21st birthday

21st Birthday look

Image: Suhana Khan/ Instagram

Suhana flaunts her perfectly toned midriff in her white sweater crop top that she has paired with her skirt

Perfect winter look

