APR 06, 2022
Suhana Khan's New York Diaries
Party with friends
Image: Suhana Khan/Instagram
Suhana Khan can be seen chilling with her friends in this picture as she shared some throwback memories from her college days
Lazy day by the view
Image – Suhana Khan/Instagram
Who wouldn’t like to sleep by such a gorgeous view? Well, here we can see Suhana enjoying a nice nap on her comfy couch amidst a breathtaking NY view
Night walk on streets
Image – Suhana Khan/Instagram
Look at Suhana slay in an all-black attire as she walks on the streets of NY
Look at her slay! Suhana looks stunning in a bodycon dress as she poses by the French window onlooking the NY city
Video – Suhana Khan/Instagram
Poser
Suhana looks stunning in her leather pant look as she flaunts her tresses and looks radiant on a bright sunny day
The fashion chick
Image: Suhana Khan/Instagram
Suhana’s picture dressed in black attire will leave you speechless as she looks lovely posing for the camera in her makeup look
Image: Suhana Khan/Instagram
Black Magic
Image: Suhana Khan/ Instagram
A hair flip is something that stands common among all the girls. A perfect hair flip is an art and we think Suhana is completely slaying it here
That hair flip!
Image: Suhana Khan/Instagram
Suhana looks pretty in this selfie as she is all dressed to impress
Selfie before anything
Image: Suhana Khan/Instagram
Suhana looks cute in her mint green dress as she poses for a picture all dressed up for her 21st birthday
21st Birthday look
Image: Suhana Khan/ Instagram
Suhana flaunts her perfectly toned midriff in her white sweater crop top that she has paired with her skirt
Perfect winter look
