Suhana, Shanaya & Ananya: BFFs Forever

Priyakshi Sharma

AUGUST 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya can’t stop smiling as they spend some pool time together. Adorable click, don’t you think?

Pool time

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

In this adorable childhood picture, Ananya, Shanaya, and Suhana can be seen innocently enjoying the festival of colours

Holi fun in childhood

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The trio look all glamorous as they don pretty dresses and recreate a childhood picture. Check out the photo in the next slide

BFFs forever

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Here is the childhood memory the girls recreated in the previous photo. They are joined by another close friend, Siddhant Chaturvedi

A memory to recreate

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

 Posers for life

Ananya and Shanaya dish out major BFF goals in this click, as the former wished her ‘Shanicakes’ on her 21st birthday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Here, Ananya can be seen twinning in white with her ‘soulmate’ Shanaya

Soulmates

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Gehraiyaan actress posted this picture with Suhana aka her ‘Sue’, a couple of years ago, as she wished her on her birthday

Ananya with ‘Sue’

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

This striking black and white photo of Ananya, Suhana, and Shanaya was captured by none other Shah Rukh Khan

 Sisters for lifetime

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The girls pose as Charlie’s Angels in this throwback photo from their childhood

Charlie’s Angels then

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya captioned this aesthetic photo clicked at Alibaug a few years ago, ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Charlie’s Angels now

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

These photos are proof that the three young girls Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya are besties for life and that their bond is no less than that of sisters

Selfie for the memories

