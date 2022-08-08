Heading 3
Suhana, Shanaya & Ananya: BFFs Forever
AUGUST 08, 2022
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya can’t stop smiling as they spend some pool time together. Adorable click, don’t you think?
Pool time
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
In this adorable childhood picture, Ananya, Shanaya, and Suhana can be seen innocently enjoying the festival of colours
Holi fun in childhood
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The trio look all glamorous as they don pretty dresses and recreate a childhood picture. Check out the photo in the next slide
BFFs forever
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Here is the childhood memory the girls recreated in the previous photo. They are joined by another close friend, Siddhant Chaturvedi
A memory to recreate
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Posers for life
Ananya and Shanaya dish out major BFF goals in this click, as the former wished her ‘Shanicakes’ on her 21st birthday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Here, Ananya can be seen twinning in white with her ‘soulmate’ Shanaya
Soulmates
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Gehraiyaan actress posted this picture with Suhana aka her ‘Sue’, a couple of years ago, as she wished her on her birthday
Ananya with ‘Sue’
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
This striking black and white photo of Ananya, Suhana, and Shanaya was captured by none other Shah Rukh Khan
Sisters for lifetime
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The girls pose as Charlie’s Angels in this throwback photo from their childhood
Charlie’s Angels then
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya captioned this aesthetic photo clicked at Alibaug a few years ago, ‘Charlie’s Angels’
Charlie’s Angels now
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
These photos are proof that the three young girls Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya are besties for life and that their bond is no less than that of sisters
Selfie for the memories
