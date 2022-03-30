 Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 30, 2022

Heading 3

Sumeet Vyas & Ekta's Goa diaries

Goa vacay

Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram

Sumeet Vyas recently jetted off to the city of beaches, Goa, with his wife Ekta Kaul and son Ved

The couple captioned their picture as 'much needed break' and their pictures are the witness that they are having the best time

Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram

Much needed break

Ekta  struck a pose with her little boy Ved and the two look simply adorable here

Mama Vyas

Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram

Sumeet and Ekta appeared to be a breath of fresh air, looking ready to take on the city for the day

Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram

Mr. & Mrs. Vyas

Pool time

Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram

Here, they are seen having a great time with the apple of their eyes, little Ved

Image: Sumeet Vyas Instagram

As they took a selfie against a breathtaking sunset, Sumeet and Ekta looked absolutely gorgeous and oozed summer vibes

Perfect selfie

Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram

Sumeet had a great time in the pool with his little boy and did his daddy duties in style during the vacation

Daddy cool

Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram

Ekta Kaul struck a selfie looking all radiant and captioned it, ‘Uff Yeh Gehraiyaan’

Uff Yeh Gehraiyaan

Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram

The couple went for a cool look and got their shades on in the beach city

Shades on

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt looks fab in floral outfits

Click Here