Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 30, 2022
Sumeet Vyas & Ekta's Goa diaries
Goa vacay
Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram
Sumeet Vyas recently jetted off to the city of beaches, Goa, with his wife Ekta Kaul and son Ved
The couple captioned their picture as 'much needed break' and their pictures are the witness that they are having the best time
Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram
Much needed break
Ekta struck a pose with her little boy Ved and the two look simply adorable here
Mama Vyas
Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram
Sumeet and Ekta appeared to be a breath of fresh air, looking ready to take on the city for the day
Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram
Mr. & Mrs. Vyas
Pool time
Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram
Here, they are seen having a great time with the apple of their eyes, little Ved
Image: Sumeet Vyas Instagram
As they took a selfie against a breathtaking sunset, Sumeet and Ekta looked absolutely gorgeous and oozed summer vibes
Perfect selfie
Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram
Sumeet had a great time in the pool with his little boy and did his daddy duties in style during the vacation
Daddy cool
Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram
Ekta Kaul struck a selfie looking all radiant and captioned it, ‘Uff Yeh Gehraiyaan’
Uff Yeh Gehraiyaan
Image: Ekta Kaul Instagram
The couple went for a cool look and got their shades on in the beach city
Shades on
