Summer hairstyles by Alia, Sara & more
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 16, 2022
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Raazi actress opted for a low bun with a middle partition, making it perfect for hot weather. She also accessorised her hair with some flowers
Alia Bhatt
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
This short hair length is ideal for summers and DP approves it
Deepika Padukone
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Pataudi princess aced the wavy hairstyle and we are taking notes!
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
If you love to keep your hair tied during summers then this high bun hairstyle by Ananya is best for you
Ananya Panday
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
The Archies star nails these pigtails and we love how cute she’s looking
Suhana Khan
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
This Gen Z star kid nails the sleek ponytail with a middle partition
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
This funky half hairdo is perfect for brunch dates
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bebo slays in the simple straight hair with a middle partition
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The star looks stunning in golden braids, which are perfect for a summer wedding
Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She styled her hair in a messy ponytail and this one is a go-to hairstyle
Katrina Kaif
