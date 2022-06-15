Heading 3

Summer hairstyles by Alia, Sara & more

JUNE 16, 2022

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Raazi actress opted for a low bun with a middle partition, making it perfect for hot weather. She also accessorised her hair with some flowers

Alia Bhatt

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

This short hair length is ideal for summers and DP approves it

Deepika Padukone

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Pataudi princess aced the wavy hairstyle and we are taking notes!

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

If you love to keep your hair tied during summers then this high bun hairstyle by Ananya is best for you

Ananya Panday

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

The Archies star nails these pigtails and we love how cute she’s looking

Suhana Khan

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

This Gen Z star kid nails the sleek ponytail with a middle partition

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

This funky half hairdo is perfect for brunch dates

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bebo slays in the simple straight hair with a middle partition

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The star looks stunning in golden braids, which are perfect for a summer wedding

Kiara Advani

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She styled her hair in a messy ponytail and this one is a go-to hairstyle

Katrina Kaif

