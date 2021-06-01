Sunidhi Chauhan’s
LESSER-KNOWN FACTS June 01, 2021
Sunidhi Chauhan was born in New Delhi, India to a theatre personality, Dushyant Kumar Chauhan, and a homemaker mother that influenced Sunidhi Chauhan to pursue a career in the music industry
Sunidhi Chauhan made her debut in the singing industry at the very young age of 13 in 1996 with the song, Ladki Deewani Ladka Deewana from the movie, Shastra
Sunidhi Chauhan dropped out of school after completing her tenth standard to concentrate on making a career in the music industry
Sunidhi Chauhan is a multi-lingual singer and has sung songs in Hindi and regional languages like Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, and Telugu
Sunidhi Chauhan has sung over 2000 songs throughout her long-spanning career
Sunidhi Chauhan has often revealed during many media interactions that she has “no particular style in singing” and in fact “feels free to express her feelings through singing”
Sunidhi Chauhan tied the knot with Bollywood choreographer Bobby Khan when she was just 18 years old but the two got divorced within a year of getting married
Sunidhi Chauhan believes that her exposure to international music has only helped her in sharpening her voice
Sunidhi Chauhan considers Sonu Nigam (that helped her get her first break in the Bollywood industry) as her biggest influence and has even described him as a “catalyst to fuel my career”
Sunidhi Chauhan considers the popular artists Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson, and Beyonce as her biggest influencers from the international music industry
For more updates on
Sunidhi Chauhan,
follow PINKVILLA