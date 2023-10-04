Heading 3

04 OCTOBER, 2023

Sunny-Aamir team up for Lahore, 1947

Sunny Deol is riding high after the blockbuster success of Gadar 2. And now, the actor has officially announced his next film

Sunny Deol

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

On Tuesday, the actor took to social media to announce his immediate next film after Gadar 2. Set in the times of Indo-Pak partition, the movie is officially titled Lahore, 1947

Lahore, 1947

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Sunny Deol is next teaming up with Aamir Khan Productions. It would be the first time that the two superstars of Indian cinema are coming together on a project

Aamir Khan Productions

Image: Pinkvilla

Lahore, 1947 will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The director is known for some timeless classics like- Andaz Apna Apna, Damini, Ghatak, Ghayal, Khakee, Pukar, and more

 The Direction

Image: IMDb 

The film is reportedly based on the famous Punjabi play, Jise Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai 

Punjabi Play

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

The play revolves around a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore, where they are allocated a haveli abandoned by a departing Hindu family. Drama ensues when they find an old Hindu woman living in the Haweli, asserting her rights and refusing to leave

The Story

Image: Gagan Oberoi 

Rajkumar Santoshi and the original writer of the play, Asghar Wajahat have masterfully adapted this high-on-emotion play for the silver screen and plan to mount it on a massive scale

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Writers

The pre-production is already underway, and the shooting is expected to commence around December 2023 or January 2024

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Shooting

Sunny Deol's latest release Gadar 2 marked his strong comeback at the box office. The movie has collected a whopping 515 crores nett in India, which eventually established him as a money-spinner action Superstar in today's time

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Gadar 2

On the work front, Sunny Deol will be next seen in Baap. Other than that, he has Joseph Hindi remake and Apne 2 in his kitty. Further, the actor is in talks with top filmmakers for his future projects

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Work Front

