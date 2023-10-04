Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
04 OCTOBER, 2023
Sunny-Aamir team up for Lahore, 1947
Sunny Deol is riding high after the blockbuster success of Gadar 2. And now, the actor has officially announced his next film
Sunny Deol
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
On Tuesday, the actor took to social media to announce his immediate next film after Gadar 2. Set in the times of Indo-Pak partition, the movie is officially titled Lahore, 1947
Lahore, 1947
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Sunny Deol is next teaming up with Aamir Khan Productions. It would be the first time that the two superstars of Indian cinema are coming together on a project
Aamir Khan Productions
Image: Pinkvilla
Lahore, 1947 will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The director is known for some timeless classics like- Andaz Apna Apna, Damini, Ghatak, Ghayal, Khakee, Pukar, and more
The Direction
Image: IMDb
The film is reportedly based on the famous Punjabi play, Jise Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai
Punjabi Play
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
The play revolves around a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore, where they are allocated a haveli abandoned by a departing Hindu family. Drama ensues when they find an old Hindu woman living in the Haweli, asserting her rights and refusing to leave
The Story
Image: Gagan Oberoi
Rajkumar Santoshi and the original writer of the play, Asghar Wajahat have masterfully adapted this high-on-emotion play for the silver screen and plan to mount it on a massive scale
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Writers
The pre-production is already underway, and the shooting is expected to commence around December 2023 or January 2024
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Shooting
Sunny Deol's latest release Gadar 2 marked his strong comeback at the box office. The movie has collected a whopping 515 crores nett in India, which eventually established him as a money-spinner action Superstar in today's time
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Gadar 2
On the work front, Sunny Deol will be next seen in Baap. Other than that, he has Joseph Hindi remake and Apne 2 in his kitty. Further, the actor is in talks with top filmmakers for his future projects
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Work Front
