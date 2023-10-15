Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
15 OCTOBER, 2023
Sunny Deol joining Ramayana as Hanuman?
Sunny Deol is running on high tide ever since Gadar 2 witnessed a historic success at the box office
Sunny Deol
The actor is reportedly toying up with multiple big offers from India's top filmmakers- Rajkumar Santoshi, JP Dutta, Rohit Shetty, and Aditya Chopra. And now, we have learned about another filmmaker approaching Sunny for a massive project
Multiple Offers
Known for Dangal, Chhichhore, and Bawal, director Nitesh Tiwari is making headlines for pulling one of the biggest casting for his dream project, Ramayana
Nitesh Tiwari
As we have earlier reported, Ramayana will be made into a three-part film series. The project will be shot on a massive production scale with the biggest cast possible
A Trilogy
Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Sunny Deol is in talks with Nitesh Tiwari for playing the role of Lord Hanuman in the Ramayana trilogy
Sunny Deol As Hanuman?
However, the actor is yet to sign the dotted lines. But, he surely won’t want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of playing such an immortal character on the big screen
Moreover, the makers are also considering to make a standalone film on the character of Lord Hanuman with Sunny Deol in lead
Standalone Film
The team believes that Hanuman Ji refers to immense strength and personna and who better than Sunny Paji to play the role!
Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor is playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi is essaying the character of Mata Sita while Yash is onboarded to play Ravana. Sunny Deol's addition will be an icing on the cake as Lord Hanuman
Stellar Star Cast
The trilogy will be shot in a span of next two years. Presently, the team is busy in pre-production. They are eyeing to take the project on floor by February 2024
Shooting Details
