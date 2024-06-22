Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 22, 2024
Sunny Deol teams up with Pushpa makers
Sunny Deol marked his big comeback with Gadar 2 last year and since then he has been in no mood to stop
Sunny Deol
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
On Thursday, Sunny Deol took to his social media handle and announced his next big project
Image: Mythri Movie Makers' Instagram
New Announcement
Sunny Deol teams up with the Telugu director Gopichand Malineni for a mass-action drama
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
SDGM
The untitled movie will mark Sunny Deol’s first Pan-India release as it is slated to release in multiple languages across the country
Pan-India
Video: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Pushpa fame production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the movie
Producers
Image: Mythri Movie Makers’ Instagram
Reginaa Cassandra and Saiyami Kher are playing the female leads in the movie
Female Leads
Images: Reginaa Cassandra And Saiyami Kher's Instagram
The principal photography of the untitled mass-action film begins in Hyderabad yesterday with a Puja Ceremony
Shooting
Image: Saiyami Kher's Instagram
Thaman S is composing the music for this Sunny Deol starrer
Music
Image: Thaman S’ Instagram
Touted to be the biggest action film in Indian Cinema, SDGM is a Patriotic Mass Actioner. It is rumored to be titled, Jatt
Patriotic Mass Actioner
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Work Front
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Sunny Deol will be next seen in Lahore in 1947, slated for a January 2025 release
