Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

JUNE 22, 2024


Sunny Deol teams up with Pushpa makers

Sunny Deol marked his big comeback with Gadar 2 last year and since then he has been in no mood to stop

Sunny Deol

On Thursday, Sunny Deol took to his social media handle and announced his next big project 

New Announcement

Sunny Deol teams up with the Telugu director Gopichand Malineni for a mass-action drama 

SDGM

The untitled movie will mark Sunny Deol’s first Pan-India release as it is slated to release in multiple languages across the country 

Pan-India

Pushpa fame production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the movie 

Producers

Reginaa Cassandra and Saiyami Kher are playing the female leads in the movie 

Female Leads

The principal photography of the untitled mass-action film begins in Hyderabad yesterday with a Puja Ceremony 

Shooting

Thaman S is composing the music for this Sunny Deol starrer 

Music

Touted to be the biggest action film in Indian Cinema, SDGM is a Patriotic Mass Actioner. It is rumored to be titled, Jatt

Patriotic Mass Actioner 

Work Front

Sunny Deol will be next seen in Lahore in 1947, slated for a January 2025 release 

