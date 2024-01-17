Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 17, 2024

Sunny Deol’s upcoming releases 

Sunny Deol had a phenomenal year in 2023 and established himself as one of the most bankable stars in Indian cinema

Sunny Deol

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Gadar 2 marked the actor's triumphant comeback, bringing back his former glory at the box office. Get ready for an exciting lineup of his upcoming releases

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Comeback 

Sunny Deol, the original action hero, will be seen in Ahmed Khan's Baap. This movie, often referred to as India's Expendables, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jacky Shroff alongside Sunny Paaji

Baap 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Currently, Sunny Deol is shooting for Safar, a heartwarming human drama. Rumor has it that Salman Khan will make a special appearance in the film

Safar 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is next on the actor's schedule. Aamir Khan is producing the movie and is expected to make a cameo appearance

Lahore 1947

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Talks are underway for Sunny Deol to star in Border 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. JP Dutta and Bhushan Kumar are involved in the project, as per reports

Border 2

Video: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Nitesh Tiwari has approached Sunny Deol for the role of Lord Hanuman in his dream project, Ramayana. The actor is currently in discussions regarding the terms

Ramayana 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Soorya, reportedly a remake of the South film Joseph, will showcase Sunny Deol in a no-nonsense cop avatar

Soorya 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Abbas-Mustan's Next

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

According to reports, Sunny Deol is set to headline a thrilling drama directed by Abbas-Mustan. However, an official announcement is yet to be made

There are also rumors of Sunny Deol being a part of Mythri Movie Makers' upcoming mass-action drama, directed by Gopichand Malineni

Mythri Movie Makers' next

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

In addition, the actor has Apne 2 and Gadar 3 in his kitty with Anil Sharma. However, the shooting timelines of both films are yet to be finalized

Apne 2 & Gadar 3 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

