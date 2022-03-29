Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 29, 2022
Sunny Leone’s Maldives vacay
Maldive vacay
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone recently embarked on a exotic vacay with her beau, Daniel Weber. The couple is having the best time on the beach location
The actress appears soaking in the sun as she relaxes beside a pool in a vibrant bikini. She captioned the picture ‘No filter needed in this paradise’
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
No filter in the Maldives
The actress looked all smiles as she stepped off the seaplane into the island country
Welcome to Paradise
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny resembled a true mermaid as she explored the underwater world
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Exploring aqua world
Sliding into the sea
Video: Sunny Leone Instagram
The Leela actor shared a fun video in which she can be seen plunging into the sea and having a great time
Video: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny has an undeniable fondness for the Maldives and she visits the island frequently whenever she needs a break. She is seen here living in the moment on a private island
Love for Maldives
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny raised the temperature on social media with her ultimate beach pictures and it left fans awestruck
Raised the temperature
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny donned a bucket hat and sunglasses on embarking on a boat trip to see marine life
Sunny’s sunny side up
