Akshat Sundrani

MAR 29, 2022

Sunny Leone’s Maldives vacay

Maldive vacay

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone recently embarked on a exotic vacay with her beau, Daniel Weber. The couple is having the best time on the beach location

The actress appears soaking in the sun as she relaxes beside a pool in a vibrant bikini. She captioned the picture ‘No filter needed in this paradise’

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

No filter in the Maldives

The actress looked all smiles as she stepped off the seaplane into the island country

Welcome to Paradise

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny resembled a true mermaid as she explored the underwater world

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Exploring aqua world

Sliding into the sea

Video: Sunny Leone Instagram

The Leela actor shared a fun video in which she can be seen plunging into the sea and having a great time

Video: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny has an undeniable fondness for the Maldives and she visits the island frequently whenever she needs a break. She is seen here living in the moment on a private island

Love for Maldives

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny raised the temperature on social media with her ultimate beach pictures and it left fans awestruck

Raised the temperature

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny donned a bucket hat and sunglasses on embarking on a boat trip to see marine life

Sunny’s sunny side up

