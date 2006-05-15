Super Shy singers NewJeans’ top 10 facts
Like Spice Girls and Fifth Harmony, NewJeans consists of 5 members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They blend pop, R&B, UK garage, and Jersey club for a unique sound
NewJeans members
Hyein, aged 15, is NewJeans' youngest member (maknae). Born on April 21, 2008, in Incheon, South Korea, she's a determined Taurus. Previously, she was part of the Play With Me Club and U.SSO Girl Kids groups
Hyein
Haerin, born on May 15, 2006, in Seoul, South Korea, is NewJeans' second youngest member at 17. It's her first group experience. She's a Taurus, like Hyein, on the zodiac calendar
Haerin
NewJeans' middle member, was born on October 6, 2004, in Melbourne, Australia, and is 18. A former One Direction fan and Voice Kids Australia contestant, she appeared in BTS' 'Permission to Dance' video. Hanni's a Libra, known for intelligence and friendliness
Hanni
Danielle, NewJeans' second oldest at 18, was born on April 11, 2005. She's an Aries, known for fun and charisma. From Newcastle, Australia, she was a child model and recently voiced Ariel in The Little Mermaid's Korean dub
Danielle
Minji, NewJeans' oldest at 19, was born on May 7, 2004, in South Korea. She starred in BTS' 'Permission to Dance' video with Hanni. A Taurus, like Hyein and Haerin
Minji
In NewJeans interviews, you'll notice some girls have Aussie accents. Hanni and Danielle grew up in Australia, fluent in English and Korean. Haerin, Minji, and Hyein are from South Korea, speak Korean fluently, and varying degrees of English
Where is NewJeans from?
In 2019, ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin started forming NewJeans. She's known for her work with groups like Girls Generation, f(x), and Red Velvet. Auditions began globally in 2019, lasting till early 2022. The lineup was confirmed in March 2022
How did the group form?
ADOR teased on July 1, 2022. NewJeans released Attention on July 22, Hype Boy on July 23, and its debut EP on August 1. EP sold a million, setting a female debut record
When did the group debut?
NewJeans' name holds a double meaning. It represents timeless fashion like jeans and their aim to be a timeless girl group. It's also a play on "new genes," symbolizing their role as pop music's new generation leaders.
Why are they called NewJeans?
