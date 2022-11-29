Heading 3

 Super underrated
 K-drama actors

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Often seen playing a negative role, he is definitely an undiscovered gem.

Kwak Si Yang

Image: News1

Image: News1

Lee Min Ki

His ability to take on meaningful roles that bring out his best sides need more people cheering for him.

Image: News1

Recent years have seen a rise in his popularity but it is not nearly enough.

Kim Min Kyu

Image: News1

With a myriad of roles in his discography, he has definitely impressed us with his picks.

Kim Young Kwang

Image: News1

Having earned the audience’s favour with his recent roles, we look forward to his next.

Lee Ki Woo

Image: News1

His eyes and jawline are just as sharp as his skills!

Lee Soo Hyuk

Image: News1

Kim Ji Seok

You will find him pulling off very complex roles with ease and that’s his charm.

His many varied characters have seen him pulling off some very unique plots.

Ha Seok Jin

Image: News1

Image: News1

The bad guy or the ideal son-in-law, he can be all of them.

Lee Sang Yeob

Image: News1

At such a young age, he is rising up the popularity ladder with his many roles.

Bae In Hyuk

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best hair colours of the TXT members 

Click Here