Heading 3
Super underrated
K-drama actors
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Often seen playing a negative role, he is definitely an undiscovered gem.
Kwak Si Yang
Image: News1
Image: News1
Lee Min Ki
His ability to take on meaningful roles that bring out his best sides need more people cheering for him.
Image: News1
Recent years have seen a rise in his popularity but it is not nearly enough.
Kim Min Kyu
Image: News1
With a myriad of roles in his discography, he has definitely impressed us with his picks.
Kim Young Kwang
Image: News1
Having earned the audience’s favour with his recent roles, we look forward to his next.
Lee Ki Woo
Image: News1
His eyes and jawline are just as sharp as his skills!
Lee Soo Hyuk
Image: News1
Kim Ji Seok
You will find him pulling off very complex roles with ease and that’s his charm.
His many varied characters have seen him pulling off some very unique plots.
Ha Seok Jin
Image: News1
Image: News1
The bad guy or the ideal son-in-law, he can be all of them.
Lee Sang Yeob
Image: News1
At such a young age, he is rising up the popularity ladder with his many roles.
Bae In Hyuk
