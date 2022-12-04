Heading 3
Super underrated Korean actresses
All the attention that she received for Crash Landing on You deserves to be carried on to her other roles.
Seo Ji Hye
Lee Da Hee
Her beauty is unmatched and at the same time we wish to see her receive even more love for her acting.
She has taken on some very meaningful roles even very early on in her career, giving her many chances to explore.
Go Min Si
While often being seen in negative roles, it is her sheer dedication to them that needs appreciation.
Kang Han Na
The honest friend to have or the truest rival to exist, she can pull off young characters with ease.
Park Yoo Na
You may have seen her ace her unique roles and we cannot commend her enough for them.
Kim Seul Gi
Kim Seo Hyung
Her presence carries a demanding aura that we’ve come to admire.
Over times, she has grown to become an actor we look forward to seeing on screen.
Chae Soo Bin
Varied roles and portrtayals under her belt, we are excited to see where her next takes her.
Park Ju Hyun
It is a wonder how she offers a different side of herself on screen each time.
Kang Min Ah
