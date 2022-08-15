Heading 3
Superhit makers: Stray Kids
Ayushi Agrawal
AUGUST 15, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: JYP Entertainment
Debuting on March 25, 2018, Stray Kids officially began than global impact way before with its widely talented lineup of members
Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment
The leader of the pack, Bang Chan, moved to South Korea from Australia at the young age of 13 and continues to lead the younger members of the group
Bang Chan
Image: JYP Entertainment
Starting off as a K-pop backup dancer, Lee Know has built his path with sheer hardwork
Lee Know
Image: JYP Entertainment
One third of 3RACHA alongside Bang Chan and Han, Changbin is one of the most impressive K-pop team rappers
Changbin
Image: JYP Entertainment
Regarded as one of the most handsome K-pop 4th Gen idols, Hyunjin also has a knack for painting apart from his fierce dancing
Hyunjin
Image: JYP Entertainment
Han
A complete package of impressive rap, vocals, dancing and producing, Han is an sure-shot all rounder
Image: JYP Entertainment
Born in Australia, Felix not only banks on his superior dance and rap skills, but has one of the most unique voices in the K-pop industry
Felix
Image: JYP Entertainment
The main vocalist of Stray Kids, Seungmin, is oozing with talent in multiple fields
Seungmin
Image: JYP Entertainment
The youngest of the squad, I.N has shown a promising future, aided by his liking for trot music
I.N
Image: JYP Entertainment
Initially made up of 9 members, Stray Kids have shown exponential growth, receiving a fervor response from the masses, especially internationally
SKZ
