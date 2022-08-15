Heading 3

Superhit makers: Stray Kids

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: JYP Entertainment

Debuting on March 25, 2018, Stray Kids officially began than global impact way before with its widely talented lineup of members

Stray Kids

Image: JYP Entertainment

The leader of the pack, Bang Chan, moved to South Korea from Australia at the young age of 13 and continues to lead the younger members of the group

Bang Chan

Image: JYP Entertainment

Starting off as a K-pop backup dancer, Lee Know has built his path with sheer hardwork

Lee Know

Image: JYP Entertainment

One third of 3RACHA alongside Bang Chan and Han, Changbin is one of the most impressive K-pop team rappers

Changbin

Image: JYP Entertainment

Regarded as one of the most handsome K-pop 4th Gen idols, Hyunjin also has a knack for painting apart from his fierce dancing

Hyunjin

Image: JYP Entertainment

Han

A complete package of impressive rap, vocals, dancing and producing, Han is an sure-shot all rounder

Image: JYP Entertainment

Born in Australia, Felix not only banks on his superior dance and rap skills, but has one of the most unique voices in the K-pop industry

Felix

Image: JYP Entertainment

The main vocalist of Stray Kids, Seungmin, is oozing with talent in multiple fields

Seungmin

Image: JYP Entertainment

The youngest of the squad, I.N has shown a promising future, aided by his liking for trot music

I.N

Image: JYP Entertainment

Initially made up of 9 members, Stray Kids have shown exponential growth, receiving a fervor response from the masses, especially internationally

SKZ

