Superhuman K-dramas like Moving
Moving is a 2023 South Korean science fiction superhero television series directed by Park In-je and written by Kang Full, based on his webtoon of the same name
Image: Disney+
Moving
Moving tells the story of three teenagers with superhuman abilities who try to hide their powers from the world while their parents struggle to protect them from being used by other people
Image: Disney+
Synopsis of Moving
A group of demon hunters with unique superpowers fight to protect the innocent
Image: OCN
The Uncanny Counter
A young woman with superhuman strength uses her powers to fight crime and protect the people she loves
Image: JTBC
Strong Girl Bong-soon
A young man with the ability to read people's minds uses his power to solve crimes and help others
Image: tvN
He Is Psychometric
A young man who can read people's minds teams up with a lawyer to solve crimes and bring justice to the victims.
Image: SBS
I Hear Your Voice
This drama revolves around a detective with the unique supernatural ability to foresee the deaths of those around him
Image: MBC
The Game: Towards Zero
The story revolves around a man with an extraordinary memory, capable of remembering everything. This drama offers thrilling suspense and emotional depth
Image: SBS
Remember
Moorim School defies the typical school drama genre by setting it in a mysterious school hidden in the mountains, inhabited by students with supernatural abilities
Image: KBS2
Moorim School
Click Here
Image: SBS
The story revolves around a woman with the supernatural ability to see the future through her dreams
While You Were Sleeping