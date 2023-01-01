Heading 3

Superhuman K-dramas like Moving

Moving is a 2023 South Korean science fiction superhero television series directed by Park In-je and written by Kang Full, based on his webtoon of the same name

Image: Disney+

Moving

Moving tells the story of three teenagers with superhuman abilities who try to hide their powers from the world while their parents struggle to protect them from being used by other people

Image: Disney+

Synopsis of Moving

A group of demon hunters with unique superpowers fight to protect the innocent

Image: OCN

 The Uncanny Counter 

A young woman with superhuman strength uses her powers to fight crime and protect the people she loves

Image: JTBC

Strong Girl Bong-soon 

A young man with the ability to read people's minds uses his power to solve crimes and help others

Image: tvN

He Is Psychometric 

A young man who can read people's minds teams up with a lawyer to solve crimes and bring justice to the victims.

Image: SBS

 I Hear Your Voice 

This drama revolves around a detective with the unique supernatural ability to foresee the deaths of those around him

Image: MBC

 The Game: Towards Zero

The story revolves around a man with an extraordinary memory, capable of remembering everything. This drama offers thrilling suspense and emotional depth

Image: SBS

Remember

Moorim School defies the typical school drama genre by setting it in a mysterious school hidden in the mountains, inhabited by students with supernatural abilities

Image:  KBS2

Moorim School

Image: SBS

The story revolves around a woman with the supernatural ability to see the future through her dreams

While You Were Sleeping

