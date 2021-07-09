Played by the famous Ratna Pathak, Savitri is an independent and a witty mom who is basically her son’s best friend. Ratna ji is giving us major mom/bestie goals
Savitri from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
The ‘taken for granted’ mom, played by one of the most brilliant actresses of all times, Sridevi. Sashi teaches us that it’s never too late to start and how we end up taking our moms for granted, both intentionally and unintentionally
Shashi from English Vinglish
She worked really hard to make ends meet. She enrolls herself in her daughter’s school for the sole purpose of being able to help her study maths. From working four jobs to studying, Chanda shows us the tenacity of a mother
Chanda from Nil Battey Sannata
The typical punjaban mom, portrayed perfectly by Kirron Kher, Manju is the ‘over-mom’, over loving, over caring, over indulgent, over protective, there is hardly anything that is missed out by her
Manju from Khoobsurat
Also played by kirron kher, Mrs. Acharya is a typical punjabi mom who when she got to know that her son was gay, she rushed off to confirm the news, and was devastated but later on tried to accept and love her son just the same
Mrs. Acharya from Dostana
Najma puts herself in danger just so she could fulfil her children’s wishes. Despite having an abusive husband Najma never falters on her part, be it buying her daughter a guitar or leaving her toxic husband for the sake of her children
Najma from Secret Superstar
Being a single parent is not easy at all. Dr Vidya loves her son unconditionally and does all she can to help him. We can see her pain in the end when her son finally leaves
Dr. Vidya from Paa
Portrayed by Kajol, Eela is like our typical moms, who go from checking our pockets and phones to following us to college. However, plot twist, she gets herself enrolled in her son’s college and gets super involved in his life!
Eela from Helicopter Eela
Radha from Mother India
The OG Bollywood mom, played by Nargis Dutt who brought the character to life. Mother India was a strong and fearless mother and her role single handedly brought success to the film