Supernatural K-drama boyfriends

The invincible general Kim Shin is cursed to immortality as a goblin. For close to a century, he wanders the earth in search of the one woman destined to be his bride and help remove the sword lodged in his chest
Image Credits- tvN
Gong Yoo in Goblin
Lee Yeon is a Gumiho, a nine-tailed fox, who gave up his position as the spirit of Baekdudaegan to descend to earth and reunite with his beloved, Ah Eum
Image Credits-tvN
Lee Dong Wook in Tale of the Nine Tailed
Do Min Joon is a 400-year-old alien residing on Earth, appearing remarkably human and undeniably attractive. Despite his ageless existence, he maintains various professions while cherishing solitude as he awaits his return to his home planet
Image Credits-SBS TV
Kim Soo Hyun in My Love From The Star
Habaek, the water god, comes to earth in search of the god stones needed for his ascension. However, his journey is fraught with misfortune as he loses both his powers and the map to the God stones upon arrival
Nam Joo Hyuk in Bride of the Water God
Image Credits- tvN
Kokdu is a grim reaper, condemned by God for his transgressions. Every 99 years, he possesses a human doppelgänger and ruthlessly eliminates evil without remorse
Kim Jung Hyun in Kokdu: Season of Deity
Image Credits- MBC TV
Jeong Gu Won is a 200-year-old demon who schemes to ensnare humans in soul-binding contracts, exploiting their vulnerabilities
Song Kang in My Demon
Image Credits-SBS TV
Ahn Hyo Seop in Lovers of the Red Sky
Image Credits-SBS TV
Ha Ram is a red-eyed man who lost his sight in a mysterious accident during a rain-making ritual in his childhood. Saved by the power of the Demon King, he now lives as an astrologer, seeking revenge on the royal family for the hardships they've caused him
Dan is a mischievous angel with a heart of gold. However, his habit of meddling in earthly affairs proves to be his only weakness
Kim Myung Soo in Angel’s Last Mission: Love
Image credits- KBS2
Son Oh Gong, akin to Sun Wukong, is an exiled immortal with immense power, his abilities sealed due to his mischievous nature. He possesses powers like pyrokinesis and telekinesis
Lee Seung Gi in A Korean Odyssey
Image Credits-tvN
Myul Mang serves as a messenger between gods and humans, bound by fate without passion. Weary of his immortal life bringing misfortune, he decides to end the world, bringing doom upon himself