Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 10, 2024

Entertainment

Supernatural K-drama boyfriends

The invincible general Kim Shin is cursed to immortality as a goblin. For close to a century, he wanders the earth in search of the one woman destined to be his bride and help remove the sword lodged in his chest

Image Credits- tvN

Gong Yoo in Goblin

Lee Yeon is a Gumiho, a nine-tailed fox, who gave up his position as the spirit of Baekdudaegan to descend to earth and reunite with his beloved, Ah Eum

Image Credits-tvN

Lee Dong Wook in Tale of the Nine Tailed

Do Min Joon is a 400-year-old alien residing on Earth, appearing remarkably human and undeniably attractive. Despite his ageless existence, he maintains various professions while cherishing solitude as he awaits his return to his home planet

Image Credits-SBS TV

Kim Soo Hyun in My Love From The Star

Habaek, the water god, comes to earth in search of the god stones needed for his ascension. However, his journey is fraught with misfortune as he loses both his powers and the map to the God stones upon arrival

Nam Joo Hyuk in Bride of the Water God

Image Credits- tvN

Kokdu is a grim reaper, condemned by God for his transgressions. Every 99 years, he possesses a human doppelgänger and ruthlessly eliminates evil without remorse

Kim Jung Hyun in Kokdu: Season of Deity

Image Credits- MBC TV

Jeong Gu Won is a 200-year-old demon who schemes to ensnare humans in soul-binding contracts, exploiting their vulnerabilities

Song Kang in My Demon

Image Credits-SBS TV

Ahn Hyo Seop in Lovers of the Red Sky

Image Credits-SBS TV

Ha Ram is a red-eyed man who lost his sight in a mysterious accident during a rain-making ritual in his childhood. Saved by the power of the Demon King, he now lives as an astrologer, seeking revenge on the royal family for the hardships they've caused him

Dan is a mischievous angel with a heart of gold. However, his habit of meddling in earthly affairs proves to be his only weakness

Kim Myung Soo in Angel’s Last Mission: Love

Image credits- KBS2

Son Oh Gong, akin to Sun Wukong, is an exiled immortal with immense power, his abilities sealed due to his mischievous nature. He possesses powers like pyrokinesis and telekinesis

Lee Seung Gi in A Korean Odyssey

Image Credits-tvN

Myul Mang serves as a messenger between gods and humans, bound by fate without passion. Weary of his immortal life bringing misfortune, he decides to end the world, bringing doom upon himself

Seo In Guk in Doom At Your Service

Image Credits-tvN

