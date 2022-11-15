Krishna Ghattamaneni, fondly referred to as Superstar Krishna by legions of Telugu audiences, was the biggest superstar. He was known for his screen presence and dashing looks
Image: Namrat Shirodkar Instagram
Veteran Tollywood star Krishna, father of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, passed away, on November 15, in the early morning around 4 AM at the age of 79
Image: Namrat Shirodkar Instagram
The actor, who suffered a cardiac arrest on November 13, took his last breath today at around 4 AM while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Krishna’s mortal remains will first be taken to his home in Hyderabad's Nanakramguda area, and later, will be kept at Gachibowli Stadium at 5 PM for antim darshan
Image: Manjula Instagram
Krishna is survived by his children Mahesh Babu, Naresh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini
Image: Namrat Shirodkar Instagram
It has been a difficult year for Mahesh Babu and his family as he has lost three of his family members this year, mom Indira Devi, older brother Ramesh Babu and father Krishna now
Image: Twitter
The who’s who of Indian Cinema have expressed their condolences to Mahesh. Kamal Haasan tweeted, “An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna gaaru is no more, an era ends with his demise.”
Image: Twitter
Celebs like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and many others paid tribute to Krishna and offered condolences to Mahesh Babu
Image: Twitter
In a career spanning more than five decades, he has acted in more than 300 movies, besides producing and directing many others
Image: Twitter
Krishna appeared in hits such as Gudachari 116, Manchi Kutumbam, Lakshmi Nivasam, Vichitra Kutumbam, Devadasu, Bhale Krishnudu, and Guru Sishyulu, to name a few
Image: Twitter
Krishna was credited with producing many technological firsts in the Telugu film industry such as the first Cinemascope film, first Eastmancolor film, first 70mm film, first DTS film and introducing cowboy genre to the Telugu screen
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions