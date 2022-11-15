Heading 3

Superstar Krishna:
 Icon of Telugu Cinema

Priyanka goud

NOV 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Krishna Ghattamaneni, fondly referred to as Superstar Krishna by legions of Telugu audiences, was the biggest superstar. He was known for his screen presence and dashing looks

Veteran Tollywood star Krishna, father of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, passed away, on November 15, in the early morning around 4 AM at the age of 79

The actor, who suffered a cardiac arrest on November 13, took his last breath today at around 4 AM while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad

Krishna’s mortal remains will first be taken to his home in Hyderabad's Nanakramguda area, and later, will be kept at Gachibowli Stadium at 5 PM for antim darshan

Krishna is survived by his children Mahesh Babu, Naresh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini

It has been a difficult year for Mahesh Babu and his family as he has lost three of his family members this year, mom Indira Devi, older brother Ramesh Babu and father Krishna now

The who’s who of Indian Cinema have expressed their condolences to Mahesh. Kamal Haasan tweeted, “An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna gaaru is no more, an era ends with his demise.”

Celebs like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and many others paid tribute to Krishna and offered condolences to Mahesh Babu

In a career spanning more than five decades, he has acted in more than 300 movies, besides producing and directing many others

Krishna appeared in hits such as Gudachari 116, Manchi Kutumbam, Lakshmi Nivasam, Vichitra Kutumbam, Devadasu, Bhale Krishnudu, and Guru Sishyulu, to name a few

Krishna was credited with producing many technological firsts in the Telugu film industry such as the first Cinemascope film, first Eastmancolor film, first 70mm film, first DTS film and introducing cowboy genre to the Telugu screen

