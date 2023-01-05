Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

Entertainment

JAN 05, 2023

Superstar Mohanlal
 With family

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Over the years Superstar Mohanlal has delivered several memorable hits in the form of Drishyam, Lucifer, Bro Daddy, to name just a few. Additionally, he is also a complete family man.

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Here is a picture of the actor with his wife Suchitra Mohanlal during their New Zealand vacay back in 2019.

New Zealand

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

The couple posing at the HOBBITON, place where the movie "THE LORD OF THE RINGS" was shot.

'THE LORD OF THE RINGS'

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Take a look at another picture of the star and his better half from their exotic New Zealand vacay.

New Zealand diaries 

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Mohanlal, and Suchitra make for a stylish duo as they twin in voguish black attires.

Twinning and Winning

Let us rewind the clock and adore this cute throwback picture of Mohanlal with his son Pranav Mohanlal. 

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

'Good old memories'

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Back in 2017, Mohanlal posed with his loved ones for a memorable photograph.

Picture time!

Check out the still of the lovely couple in London during their trip in October 2015.

London, London!

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Mohanlal seems to be having a gala time at the Stud in the United Kingdom.

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Stud!

During August 2022, Mohanlal flew off to Dubai for a family trip. Here is a sneak peek into the holiday. 

Image: Twitter

Dubai

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here