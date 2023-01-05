JAN 05, 2023
Superstar Mohanlal
With family
Over the years Superstar Mohanlal has delivered several memorable hits in the form of Drishyam, Lucifer, Bro Daddy, to name just a few. Additionally, he is also a complete family man.
Here is a picture of the actor with his wife Suchitra Mohanlal during their New Zealand vacay back in 2019.
New Zealand
The couple posing at the HOBBITON, place where the movie "THE LORD OF THE RINGS" was shot.
'THE LORD OF THE RINGS'
Take a look at another picture of the star and his better half from their exotic New Zealand vacay.
New Zealand diaries
Mohanlal, and Suchitra make for a stylish duo as they twin in voguish black attires.
Twinning and Winning
Let us rewind the clock and adore this cute throwback picture of Mohanlal with his son Pranav Mohanlal.
'Good old memories'
Back in 2017, Mohanlal posed with his loved ones for a memorable photograph.
Picture time!
Check out the still of the lovely couple in London during their trip in October 2015.
London, London!
Mohanlal seems to be having a gala time at the Stud in the United Kingdom.
Stud!
During August 2022, Mohanlal flew off to Dubai for a family trip. Here is a sneak peek into the holiday.
Dubai
