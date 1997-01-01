Mohanlal’s debut film was not 1980’s Manjil Virinja Pookkal. His first film was Thiranottam in 1978 when he was just 18. However, it was not released because of censorship problems.
Debut as actor
Before becoming an actor, Mohanlal was a professional wrestle. In fact, he had also won Kerala State Wrestling Championship and also received the honorary Black belt.
Wrestling champion
Mohanlal became the first South Indian celebrity to receive the honour and third Indian celebrity after Shah Rukh Khan and Lal Thanhawla to conferred with the World Taekwondo Headquarters in South Korea.
Biggest feat ever
In 1986, Mohanlal got a total of 34 movie releases. Among them, 25 were top box office hits.
Master of blockbuster hits
Mohanlal’s Guru, which was released in 1997, became the first Malayalam movie that was sent as India’s official entry to Oscars.
Oscar entry
Mohanlal is the only Mollywood actor whose films have been remade very frequently in Hindi including Drishyam, Boing Boing, Kriddam and more.
Maximum number of Hindi remakes
In 2014, Mohanlal created a musical band called Lalison-The Lal Effect. The band that performed in 2015 National Games of India.
Multifaceted
Mohanlal won two biggest honours that any actor can receive are the Padma Shri and National Award in 2001. The actor also won the National Award for Best Actor twice, once in 1991 and 1999.
Owns prestigious awards
Mohanlal is the highest-paid actor in the Malayalam film industry and owns an apartment on the 29th floor of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.
Highest paid superstar
THANKS FOR READING